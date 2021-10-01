Registration was successful!
Israel Opens Diplomatic Mission in Bahrain, One Year After Signing of Abraham Accords
Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid inaugurated the diplomatic mission in Manama, Bahrain, on Thursday, announcing that the Bahraini Embassy in Israel will be opened before the end of this year.Lapid met earlier in the day with the King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, also holding meetings with the crown prince and prime minister of the Kingdom, Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, along with Foreign Minister Abdel Latif bin Rashid al-Zayani. Apart from that, Lapid visited the US Fifth Fleet headquarters and the Multinational Naval Task Force in Bahrain.On 15 September last year, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed an agreement on the normalization of relations with the Jewish State, which became known as the Abraham Accords. The process was actively facilitated by the United States. Later, Sudan and Morocco also joined the initiative.Before the Accords were signed, Tel-Aviv had diplomatic relations only with Egypt and Jordan from the Arab countries.
Israel Opens Diplomatic Mission in Bahrain, One Year After Signing of Abraham Accords

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid meets with Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa in Manama, Bahrain, September 30, 2021
Alexandra Kashirina
Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has carried out his first visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain, a year after the countries established diplomatic relations. Bahrain’s ambassador has already started his work in Tel Aviv.
Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid inaugurated the diplomatic mission in Manama, Bahrain, on Thursday, announcing that the Bahraini Embassy in Israel will be opened before the end of this year.

“Today we cut a ribbon and officially opened the Israeli embassy in Bahrain with the presence of the Foreign Minister. The opening of the embassy symbolizes the political cooperation between us. We agreed that the Bahraini embassy in Israel will open by the end of the year,” Lapid tweeted.

Lapid met earlier in the day with the King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, also holding meetings with the crown prince and prime minister of the Kingdom, Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, along with Foreign Minister Abdel Latif bin Rashid al-Zayani. Apart from that, Lapid visited the US Fifth Fleet headquarters and the Multinational Naval Task Force in Bahrain.
On 15 September last year, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed an agreement on the normalization of relations with the Jewish State, which became known as the Abraham Accords. The process was actively facilitated by the United States. Later, Sudan and Morocco also joined the initiative.
Before the Accords were signed, Tel-Aviv had diplomatic relations only with Egypt and Jordan from the Arab countries.
