Israel Opens Diplomatic Mission in Bahrain, One Year After Signing of Abraham Accords

2021-10-01T00:11+0000

2021-10-01T00:11+0000

2021-10-01T00:11+0000

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid inaugurated the diplomatic mission in Manama, Bahrain, on Thursday, announcing that the Bahraini Embassy in Israel will be opened before the end of this year.Lapid met earlier in the day with the King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, also holding meetings with the crown prince and prime minister of the Kingdom, Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, along with Foreign Minister Abdel Latif bin Rashid al-Zayani. Apart from that, Lapid visited the US Fifth Fleet headquarters and the Multinational Naval Task Force in Bahrain.On 15 September last year, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed an agreement on the normalization of relations with the Jewish State, which became known as the Abraham Accords. The process was actively facilitated by the United States. Later, Sudan and Morocco also joined the initiative.Before the Accords were signed, Tel-Aviv had diplomatic relations only with Egypt and Jordan from the Arab countries.

