'We Won't Win Anything': Paul Pogba Slams Man United, Takes a Jab at Interim Boss Ralf Rangnick
Paul Pogba's five-year love-hate relationship with Man United is on the verge of ending, with the French star not interested in renewing his contract at Old Trafford. In a startling revelation, the World Cup winner has admitted that he has grown frustrated with the club.
In a damning assessment of Manchester United
, the club's star player Paul Pogba has claimed that he and his teammates won't be able to end their trophy drought this term.
The Red Devils' title-less streak will now extend to a sixth year. United last won a title in 2016 when they captured the FA Cup crown over Crystal Palace.
After faltering in the UEFA Champions League, Carabao Cup and the FA Cup, United are out of contention in the Premier League
. They currently occupy the sixth spot in the English top flight's table behind leaders Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham in that order.
"You have to be honest, the last five seasons have not satisfied me – really not at all. This year it is dead, we won't win anything," the 29-year-old footballer
said in an interview with French outlet Le Figaro.
Hinting at his future with the 20-time English champions, Pogba declared that his prime goal was to win trophies and at United, he wasn't successful in adding any kind of silverware to his resume.
"Whether it is with Manchester United or at another club, I want to win trophies," he added.
Pogba also took a pointed dig at United's interim boss Ralf Rangnick, accusing the German coach of not giving him a role of significance in the team's starting XI.
"It's normal to feel a difference at Manchester United because it's hard to be consistent when you often have a change to your position, or the team system, or your partners," the France international argued.
"I get along very well with [France boss Didier Deschamps], he gave me a role that I know, but at Manchester United do I really have a role? I ask the question but I don’t have an answer," he explained.
Pogba's harsh comments against his own team and manager come weeks ahead of the expiration of his contract with the club.
His United contract is set to expire at the conclusion of this campaign, allowing him to move to a different club on a free transfer.