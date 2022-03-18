https://sputniknews.com/20220318/cristiano-ronaldo-becomes-footballs-top-scorer-but-can-he-become-the-first-man-to-hit-1000-goals-1093968082.html

Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes Football's Top Scorer, But Can He Become the First Man to Hit 1,000 Goals?

Cristiano Ronaldo has many world records to his name; he's the top scorer in international football with 115 goals in 184 appearances for Portugal

Last Sunday, the Portuguese talisman etched his name in the annals of football after his stunning hat-trick against Tottenham made him the all-time top scorer in the game, overtaking Austro-Czech Josef Bican's (805) long-standing record.With his triple against Spurs, CR7 took his tally to 807. But can he become the first footballer to hit 1,000 goals?At 37, the prospect of Ronaldo netting 193 more times seems improbable but the legendary footballer has defied the odds on multiple occasions in the past. However, the way Ronaldo is performing right now with Manchester United, the landmark appears out of his reach at the moment.While he has scored 12 goals in the Premier League this term, his struggles in the Champions League are well documented.Though the ex-Real Madrid forward has scored six goals in Europe's premier club tournament, he failed to cast his magic in the knockout stage as he went goalless against Atletico Madrid in the last 16.Many experts, including former France World Cup winner Frank Leboeuf, believe that the 2016 Euro champion's powers are on the wane and instead of prolonging his on-field problems, he should hang up his boots.On the other hand, the likes of Gary Neville think that he's still one of the best players in the world and should continue to play for as long as he can. As per CR7's own admission, the most followed football star on the planet sees himself playing for the next three to four years, meaning he would have to score at least 50 goals per season to end his career with 1,000 goals.Former India international Mehtab Hossain thinks Ronaldo may not become the first footballer to produce a thousand goals."Even for someone like Ronaldo, making it to a thousand goals would be next to impossible," he told Sputnik on Thursday."He's no longer the player he was at Real Madrid and with age not on his side, he would struggle to even score 30-40 goals per season," Hossain concluded.

