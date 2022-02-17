International
Paul Pogba Could Stun Man Utd With a Sensational Switch to Archrivals Manchester City This Summer
Paul Pogba Could Stun Man Utd With a Sensational Switch to Archrivals Manchester City This Summer
Paul Pogba's love-hate relationship with his current employers, Man United, could end on a bitter note as the Frenchman could be on his way to their fierce...
Paul Pogba's love-hate relationship with his current employers, Man United, could end on a bitter note as the Frenchman could be on his way to their fierce rivals Manchester City. This could antagonise the Red Devils fans as any move to Etihad is considered a sin and a betrayal by the club's supporters.
France midfielder Paul Pogba, whose contract with Manchester United expires this summer, is thinking about joining another English Premier League side, with Man City among the suitors, The Telegraph has reported.
Pogba joined United in 2016 after a world record $116 million transfer from Inter Milan but has struggled to find consistency at Old Trafford even after spending five years there.
The 28-year-old footballer, who made his return to action recently after a prolonged absence due to an injury, is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside the United Kingdom, he's weighing his options at the moment.
However, a stunning cross-city move to the reigning Premier League champions hasn't been ruled out, with Pep Guardiola's side among the select few teams who could afford the French star's estimated $275,000 per-week salary.
This isn't the first time Pogba has been linked with a switch to City.
In 2018, Guardiola had claimed that the Lagny-sur-Marne-born playmaker's agent Mino Raiola had offered him to City during his feud with then United head coach Jose Mourinho.

"Two months ago he offered me [Henrikh] Mkhitaryan and Pogba to play with us. He was interested in Mkhitaryan and Pogba to play with us. Pogba is an incredible player. A top, top player", the Spaniard had said at the time.

While Pogba hasn't tasted much success across the channel, the temptation to play for a team dominating English football could prove to be too good to resist.
Besides, it would offer him the opportunity to get up close and personal with Guardiola, widely regarded as one of the smartest minds in the sport, the man who made Lionel Messi arguably the best in the business.
Could Pogba kick away such a prospect?
