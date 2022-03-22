International
https://sputniknews.com/20220322/erik-ten-hag-now-hot-favourite-to-become-man-utds-next-coach-ahead-of-mauricio-pochettino---reports-1094079460.html
Erik ten Hag Now Hot Favourite to Become Man Utd's Next Coach Ahead of Mauricio Pochettino - Reports
Erik ten Hag Now Hot Favourite to Become Man Utd's Next Coach Ahead of Mauricio Pochettino - Reports
Man United's search for a new long-term manager has intensified in recent weeks after reports claimed that PSG's Mauricio Pochettino, Ajax coach Erik ten Hag... 22.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-22T10:20+0000
2022-03-22T10:20+0000
sport
sport
sport
manager
head coach
manchester united
mauricio pochettino
mauricio pochettino
premier league
premier league
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/10/1093929446_0:216:3072:1944_1920x0_80_0_0_2da436ae43426bef64171e1d61367c02.jpg
Erik ten Hag has emerged as the frontrunner to become Manchester United's next long-term manager ahead of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Mauricio Pochettino, British daily The Sun reported.According to the newspaper, the Dutchman's rise in the race came after the Red Devils did a detailed background check of all the shortlisted candidates for the top job at Old Trafford.The media outlet further claims that United's top management, including Richard Arnold, are confident of ten Hag's success at the club.Carrington chiefs believe that the current Ajax manager has both the pedigree and the mantra to take the club back to its glory days, something which has been missing since 2013, when Sir Alex Ferguson retired as manager after nearly 30 years at the helm.On the other hand, Pochettino, who was the overwhelming favourite until recently, has witnessed a downgrade in his position, particularly after PSG's Champions League exit earlier this month.Although the name of Thomas Tuchel came under discussion, United's bosses believe that the situation at Stamford Bridge will quickly improve with Chelsea's takeover and the Blues may not allow ten Hag to leave after that.United are focused on appointing their new manager well before the start of the next season to give him ample time to spend with the club's players.Ten Hag's Ajax contract expires in 2023 and if the Red Devils management opts for his services, they would have to pay a hefty compensation amount to his present-day employers.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/10/1093929446_57:0:2788:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5ee601325fa6f95e2f2b9dc9a71eea7c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sport, sport, sport, manager, head coach, manchester united, mauricio pochettino, mauricio pochettino, premier league, premier league, english premier league, psg, paris saint-germain (psg), chelsea fc, sputnik

Erik ten Hag Now Hot Favourite to Become Man Utd's Next Coach Ahead of Mauricio Pochettino - Reports

10:20 GMT 22.03.2022
© AP Photo / Peter DejongAjax's head coach Erik ten Hag gives instructions from the side line during the Champions League group C soccer match between Ajax and Besiktas at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021
Ajax's head coach Erik ten Hag gives instructions from the side line during the Champions League group C soccer match between Ajax and Besiktas at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2022
© AP Photo / Peter Dejong
SubscribeGoogle news
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
Man United's search for a new long-term manager has intensified in recent weeks after reports claimed that PSG's Mauricio Pochettino, Ajax coach Erik ten Hag, and even Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel have been shortlisted as candidates. They sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November before naming Ralf Rangnick as their interim head coach for six months.
Erik ten Hag has emerged as the frontrunner to become Manchester United's next long-term manager ahead of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Mauricio Pochettino, British daily The Sun reported.
According to the newspaper, the Dutchman's rise in the race came after the Red Devils did a detailed background check of all the shortlisted candidates for the top job at Old Trafford.
The media outlet further claims that United's top management, including Richard Arnold, are confident of ten Hag's success at the club.
Carrington chiefs believe that the current Ajax manager has both the pedigree and the mantra to take the club back to its glory days, something which has been missing since 2013, when Sir Alex Ferguson retired as manager after nearly 30 years at the helm.
On the other hand, Pochettino, who was the overwhelming favourite until recently, has witnessed a downgrade in his position, particularly after PSG's Champions League exit earlier this month.
Although the name of Thomas Tuchel came under discussion, United's bosses believe that the situation at Stamford Bridge will quickly improve with Chelsea's takeover and the Blues may not allow ten Hag to leave after that.
United are focused on appointing their new manager well before the start of the next season to give him ample time to spend with the club's players.
Ten Hag's Ajax contract expires in 2023 and if the Red Devils management opts for his services, they would have to pay a hefty compensation amount to his present-day employers.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала