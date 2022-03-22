https://sputniknews.com/20220322/devastated--sad-rafael-nadal-reveals-cracked-rib-will-keep-him-out-of-action-for-up-to-six-weeks-1094091184.html

'Devastated & Sad': Rafael Nadal Reveals Cracked Rib Will Keep Him Out of Action For Up To Six Weeks

Reigning Australian Open champion Rafael Nadal has suffered a major setback ahead of the European clay swing as he will be out of action for four to six weeks after suffering a crack in a rib during the final of the Indian Wells Masters against American Taylor Fritz during the weekend.Nadal's road to the tournament finale was spectacular and he showed no sign of any kind of health trouble during his first five matches in the competition.However, in the title clash against the home star, Nadal looked out of breath at times, and was forced to call for the trainer to receive treatment during the match."When I try to breathe, it's painful and very uncomfortable. I don't know if it's something in the ribs. When I'm breathing, when I'm moving it's like a needle all the time inside here," the former World No1 told the US media after his 3-6, 6-7 loss to Fritz.Nadal's worst fears, however, were confirmed on Tuesday, when it was revealed that there is a crack in the third arch of his rib.According to his long-time doctor Angel Ruiz-Cotorro, the Majorcan suffered this fracture during the final in Indian Wells.Nadal described his rib injury as "not good news" before saying that he was "devastated"."This is not good news and I did not expect this," Nadal told Spanish radio station Cadena Ser."I am devastated and sad because, after the good start of the season that I have had, I reached a very important part of the year with very good feelings and good results," the left-hander added.Nadal's reaction to his cracked rib is understandable, considering the injury would have a severe impact on his preparations for the French Open, a tournament he has won a record 13 times.Last year, he lost to top-ranked Novak Djokovic in the semifinals, ending his 35-match winning streak at Roland Garros.

