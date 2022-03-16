https://sputniknews.com/20220316/good-news-for-novak-djokovic-as-roland-garros-relaxes-rules-for-unvaccinated-players-1093931807.html
Good News for Novak Djokovic as Roland Garros Relaxes Rules for Unvaccinated Players
16:25 GMT 16.03.2022 (Updated: 16:36 GMT 16.03.2022)
2022 has been a disaster for Novak Djokovic; the Serbian tennis superstar has already suffered a series of setbacks in the first quarter of this year starting with his deportation from Australia. Last month, he lost his top ranking and this week, he was forced to withdraw from the Indian Wells and the Miami Masters.
Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic has had a tough year so far but he's finally had some good news.
With the French Open organisers announcing relaxed rules for the participation of unvaccinated players in the tournament, Djokovic is set to defend his Roland Garros
crown in the summer.
"As things stand, nothing stands in the way of Djokovic taking part in the French Open," tournament director Amelie Mauresmo told reporters during a press conference on Wednesday.
Unlike the United States, where a foreign national needs a double dose of vaccination to enter the nation, France has not set any requirements for unvaccinated individuals
.
In contrast, on Monday, the French government lifted a majority of COVID restrictions in the country except hospitals, and public transport including the metro, which means the clay Slam would be allowed to have full capacity crowds in attendance.
The French Open is set to start in Paris on 22 May.