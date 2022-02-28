https://sputniknews.com/20220228/daniil-medvedev-makes-history-as-russian-replaces-novak-djokovic-to-become-new-no1-in-mens-tennis-1093441456.html

Daniil Medvedev Makes History as Russian Replaces Novak Djokovic to Become New No.1 in Men's Tennis

For more than 18 years, since 2004, the big four of men's tennis, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray have dominated the sport... 28.02.2022, Sputnik International

Russian superstar Daniil Medvedev has made history as he's now the No.1 player in men's tennis. More significantly, the Russian is only the 27th player ever to earn the honour in more than a century.The Moscow-born player replaced reigning French Open and Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic at the top after the controversial Serb lost to Czech qualifier Jiri Vesely in Dubai.Djokovic held the No.1 ranking for 132 consecutive weeks from May 2018, with his overall tally hitting 361 weeks, a men's record in the game.Meanwhile, Medvedev's ascension also ended the 18-year uninterrupted reign of Federer, Nadal, Djokovic, and Murray at ATP's zenith. "I got a lot of messages from many people and from other tennis players and I just want to thank everybody for the big support," the 26-year-old added.Remarkably, the current US Open champion was only seven when Federer first became No.1 in the ATP rankings on 2 February 2004.Among other records, Medvedev is only the third Russian to accomplish the landmark. Yevgeny Kafelnikov and Marat Safin are the other two. While Kafelnikov became No.1 for a brief period during the late 1990s, Safin attained the milestone for nine weeks in 2000 after capturing his maiden Grand Slam in New York. At 198 cm, Medvedev is the tallest player to reach No.1 in ATP rankings history.

