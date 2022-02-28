International
https://sputniknews.com/20220228/daniil-medvedev-makes-history-as-russian-replaces-novak-djokovic-to-become-new-no1-in-mens-tennis-1093441456.html
Daniil Medvedev Makes History as Russian Replaces Novak Djokovic to Become New No.1 in Men's Tennis
Daniil Medvedev Makes History as Russian Replaces Novak Djokovic to Become New No.1 in Men's Tennis
For more than 18 years, since 2004, the big four of men's tennis, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray have dominated the sport... 28.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-28T09:32+0000
2022-02-28T09:54+0000
sport
sport
sport
novak djokovic
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/1c/1093442838_0:73:3009:1766_1920x0_80_0_0_745f19be65469eb81d62ea245727fe14.jpg
Russian superstar Daniil Medvedev has made history as he's now the No.1 player in men's tennis. More significantly, the Russian is only the 27th player ever to earn the honour in more than a century.The Moscow-born player replaced reigning French Open and Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic at the top after the controversial Serb lost to Czech qualifier Jiri Vesely in Dubai.Djokovic held the No.1 ranking for 132 consecutive weeks from May 2018, with his overall tally hitting 361 weeks, a men's record in the game.Meanwhile, Medvedev's ascension also ended the 18-year uninterrupted reign of Federer, Nadal, Djokovic, and Murray at ATP's zenith. "I got a lot of messages from many people and from other tennis players and I just want to thank everybody for the big support," the 26-year-old added.Remarkably, the current US Open champion was only seven when Federer first became No.1 in the ATP rankings on 2 February 2004.Among other records, Medvedev is only the third Russian to accomplish the landmark. Yevgeny Kafelnikov and Marat Safin are the other two. While Kafelnikov became No.1 for a brief period during the late 1990s, Safin attained the milestone for nine weeks in 2000 after capturing his maiden Grand Slam in New York. At 198 cm, Medvedev is the tallest player to reach No.1 in ATP rankings history.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/1c/1093442838_280:0:3009:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_d2ed66edca1d0d688be363287b5370f7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sport, sport, sport, novak djokovic

Daniil Medvedev Makes History as Russian Replaces Novak Djokovic to Become New No.1 in Men's Tennis

09:32 GMT 28.02.2022 (Updated: 09:54 GMT 28.02.2022)
© Sputnik / Alexey Filippov / Go to the photo bankRussia's Daniil Medvedev poses during an award ceremony for the singles final match of the ATP Finals against Germany's Alexander Zverev at the Pala Alpitour venue in Turin, Italy
Russia's Daniil Medvedev poses during an award ceremony for the singles final match of the ATP Finals against Germany's Alexander Zverev at the Pala Alpitour venue in Turin, Italy - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.02.2022
© Sputnik / Alexey Filippov
/
Go to the photo bank
SubscribeGoogle news
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
For more than 18 years, since 2004, the big four of men's tennis, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray have dominated the sport. However, the old guard fell on Monday, when a next generation player dethroned the Serbian from his perch.
Russian superstar Daniil Medvedev has made history as he's now the No.1 player in men's tennis. More significantly, the Russian is only the 27th player ever to earn the honour in more than a century.
The Moscow-born player replaced reigning French Open and Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic at the top after the controversial Serb lost to Czech qualifier Jiri Vesely in Dubai.
Djokovic held the No.1 ranking for 132 consecutive weeks from May 2018, with his overall tally hitting 361 weeks, a men's record in the game.
Meanwhile, Medvedev's ascension also ended the 18-year uninterrupted reign of Federer, Nadal, Djokovic, and Murray at ATP's zenith.

"Of course, I am happy to reach No. 1. It was my goal since I was young and especially my goal in the latest times," Medvedev said after he was assured of the No.1 ranking during the weekend in Acapulco in Mexico.

"I got a lot of messages from many people and from other tennis players and I just want to thank everybody for the big support," the 26-year-old added.
Remarkably, the current US Open champion was only seven when Federer first became No.1 in the ATP rankings on 2 February 2004.
Among other records, Medvedev is only the third Russian to accomplish the landmark. Yevgeny Kafelnikov and Marat Safin are the other two.
While Kafelnikov became No.1 for a brief period during the late 1990s, Safin attained the milestone for nine weeks in 2000 after capturing his maiden Grand Slam in New York.
At 198 cm, Medvedev is the tallest player to reach No.1 in ATP rankings history.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала