Rafael Nadal: Roger Federer's Message After Historic Australian Open Win 'Means a Lot'
Rafael Nadal: Roger Federer's Message After Historic Australian Open Win 'Means a Lot'
On Sunday, Spanish tennis great Rafael Nadal became the first man to capture 21 Grand Slam titles after his historic Australian Open triumph down under.
Newly crowned Australian Open champion Rafael Nadal has revealed that receiving a congratulatory message from his good friend and great rival, Roger Federer, after his Melbourne Park victory "means a lot" to him.The Majorcan became the third men's player in the history of the sport to win all four Grand Slams at least twice: Australian legend Rod Laver accomplished the feat in 1969 and reigning Wimbledon champion Djokovic reached the milestone last year when he lifted his second Roland Garros trophy in Paris.After Nadal overcame the challenge of second-seeded Daniil Medvedev in a thrilling encounter which lasted nearly five-and-a-half hours, Federer took to Instagram to praise Nadal for his epic win in Victoria."To my friend and great rival, Rafael Nadal, heartfelt congratulations on becoming the first man to win 21 Grand Slam singles titles," the Swiss maestro wrote on Instagram.Federer's emotional message, celebrating Nadal's triumph in Australia, came after the intense rivalry which existed between the two superstars blossomed into great friendship over the past few years with the Swiss even visiting the Spaniard's home and academy in 2016. Since then their camaraderie has only strengthened.Nadal is enjoying his recent glorious run in Kangaroo land while Federer is recuperating from his twin knee surgeries which he underwent last year. He has yet to announce the date of his return to action on the ATP tour.
Rafael Nadal: Roger Federer's Message After Historic Australian Open Win 'Means a Lot'
On Sunday, Spanish tennis great Rafael Nadal became the first man to capture 21 Grand Slam titles after his historic Australian Open triumph down under. In so doing, the former World No 1 also leapfrogged Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in the Slam count. Both the Swiss and the Serb have won 20 majors each.
Newly crowned Australian Open champion Rafael Nadal
has revealed that receiving a congratulatory message from his good friend and great rival, Roger Federer, after his Melbourne Park victory "means a lot" to him.
"Together we have enjoyed and lived amazing moments in the history of our sport. To receive a message like this from him means a lot to me. I wish him well, he knows, and I really hope that we will be able to play again on important stages," Nadal told Australia's media after receiving Federer's congratulations.
The Majorcan became the third men's player in the history of the sport to win all four Grand Slams at least twice: Australian legend Rod Laver accomplished the feat in 1969 and reigning Wimbledon champion
Djokovic reached the milestone last year when he lifted his second Roland Garros trophy in Paris.
After Nadal overcame the challenge of second-seeded Daniil Medvedev
in a thrilling encounter which lasted nearly five-and-a-half hours, Federer took to Instagram to praise Nadal for his epic win in Victoria.
"To my friend and great rival, Rafael Nadal, heartfelt congratulations on becoming the first man to win 21 Grand Slam singles titles," the Swiss maestro wrote on Instagram.
"A few months ago we were joking about both being on crutches. Amazing. Never underestimate a great champion. Your incredible work ethic, education and fighting spirit are an inspiration to me and countless others around the world," he added.
Federer's emotional message, celebrating Nadal's triumph in Australia, came after the intense rivalry which existed between the two superstars blossomed into great friendship over the past few years with the Swiss even visiting the Spaniard's home and academy in 2016. Since then their camaraderie has only strengthened.
Nadal is enjoying his recent glorious run in Kangaroo land while Federer is recuperating from his twin knee surgeries which he underwent last year. He has yet to announce the date of his return to action on the ATP tour.