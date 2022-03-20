https://sputniknews.com/20220320/baby-one-more-time-britney-spears-fans-go-crazy-after-singer-hints-that-she-is-pregnant-1094023495.html

Baby One More Time: Britney Spears' Fans Go Crazy After Singer Hints That She is Pregnant

Baby One More Time: Britney Spears' Fans Go Crazy After Singer Hints That She is Pregnant

The musician already has two sons – Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, – from her second marriage to dancer Kevin Federline. Last September, the 40-year-old announced her engagement to actor and personal trainer Sam Asghari.

2022-03-20T07:24+0000

2022-03-20T07:24+0000

2022-03-20T07:25+0000

society

celebrities

viral

britney spears

pregnancy

baby

instagram

rumours

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/17/1089339030_0:115:2048:1268_1920x0_80_0_0_8f80f75ff0465c39be283dcafc59d5c4.jpg

Singer Britney Spears has left her fans crazy with a post on Instagram. The "Toxic" singer shared a video from TikTok showing a pregnant woman touching her belly and the baby responding by moving. Alongside the footage, Spears wrote: "Mommy … get me out of here".The post has since triggered an avalanche of comments, with users speculating (naturally, in capital letters) that the singer is pregnant.Other users sent congratulations and said they were "extremely" happy for the singer.This is not the first time the pop star has spoken about pregnancy. Earlier this month, Spears posted a photo of herself and her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari on his birthday. The singer said she wants to create a family with her partner. Last week, the musician posted a raunchy photo of herself with a caption: "Planning on having babies in Polynesia".The issue of pregnancy has been at the centre of her court battle with her father Jamie. After suffering a series of mental breakdowns in 2008, which saw Britney attack a paparazzi car with an umbrella, shave her head, and become involved in a standoff with police, a court placed her in a conservatorship and named Jamie as her guardian.Conservatorship is granted by a court when a person is deemed incapable of caring for themselves due to neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's or Parkinson's, or mental illnesses, with the guardian being in charge of the individual's life. It is said that Jamie controlled every aspect of his daughter's life – from personal choices to finances and career decisions.In 2020, Britney voiced her wish to have her father removed from the conservatorship. Media reports suggested that Jamie did not allow his daughter to get pregnant by Sam Asghari. The rumours were confirmed when the singer delivered a speech in court in the summer of 2021. She revealed that she was forced to get an intrauterine device (IUD) to prevent pregnancy as well as to marry her partner.Aside from the ban on pregnancy, she also accused her father of forcing her to perform against her will. Jamie Spears has denied the accusations against him and said he was not responsible for the restrictions placed on his daughter. In November of 2021, the court terminated the musician's conservatorship. After that Spears and Asghari became engaged.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Max Gorbachev

Max Gorbachev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Max Gorbachev

society, celebrities, viral, britney spears, pregnancy, baby, instagram, rumours