Big Comeback: Britney Spears Returns to Instagram After Deactivating It for Obscure Reasons

Big Comeback: Britney Spears Returns to Instagram After Deactivating It for Obscure Reasons

Previously, UsWeekly reported, citing a source, that Britney Spears had decided to disable her own Instagram account, just one day after saying "I don't want...

Britney Spears has made a return to Instagram after a two-day hiatus, but the reasons for her short-lived break remain unclear. The pop star left the platform of her own volition, but on Friday, she posted a couple of selfies, wearing a white crop top and black skirt.Cheering fans subsequently took to the comments section, expressing their support for Britney.Spears previously deactivated her account after a post saying she's returning to Vegas for the first time since the 2019 cancellation of her residency. Reports also cited Instagram officials, confirming they did not remove the account, which means it was her decision to deactivate it.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

