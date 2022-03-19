International
Big Comeback: Britney Spears Returns to Instagram After Deactivating It for Obscure Reasons
Big Comeback: Britney Spears Returns to Instagram After Deactivating It for Obscure Reasons
Previously, UsWeekly reported, citing a source, that Britney Spears had decided to disable her own Instagram account, just one day after saying "I don't want...
britney spears
us
instagram
Britney Spears has made a return to Instagram after a two-day hiatus, but the reasons for her short-lived break remain unclear. The pop star left the platform of her own volition, but on Friday, she posted a couple of selfies, wearing a white crop top and black skirt.Cheering fans subsequently took to the comments section, expressing their support for Britney.Spears previously deactivated her account after a post saying she's returning to Vegas for the first time since the 2019 cancellation of her residency. Reports also cited Instagram officials, confirming they did not remove the account, which means it was her decision to deactivate it.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
britney spears, us, instagram

10:58 GMT 19.03.2022
© AP Photo / Chris PizzelloIn this Thursday, April 12, 2018, file photo, Britney Spears accepts the Vanguard award at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif
In this Thursday, April 12, 2018, file photo, Britney Spears accepts the Vanguard award at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.03.2022
© AP Photo / Chris Pizzello
Previously, UsWeekly reported, citing a source, that Britney Spears had decided to disable her own Instagram account, just one day after saying "I don't want to be loved. I want to be feared!"
Britney Spears has made a return to Instagram after a two-day hiatus, but the reasons for her short-lived break remain unclear. The pop star left the platform of her own volition, but on Friday, she posted a couple of selfies, wearing a white crop top and black skirt.
Cheering fans subsequently took to the comments section, expressing their support for Britney.
© Photo : britneyspearsScreenshot of an Instagram post by Britney Spears on 19.03.2022.
Screenshot of an Instagram post by Britney Spears on 19.03.2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.03.2022
Screenshot of an Instagram post by Britney Spears on 19.03.2022.
© Photo : britneyspears
Spears previously deactivated her account after a post saying she's returning to Vegas for the first time since the 2019 cancellation of her residency. Reports also cited Instagram officials, confirming they did not remove the account, which means it was her decision to deactivate it.
