Britney Spears to ‘Move Out of the Country’ to Protect Herself From ‘Abusive Family’

Despite the end of her 13-year conservatorship, Britney Spears continues to struggle in feuding with her family members. Spears, who is arguably one of the most famous pop stars in the world who has sold over 100 million records, has been posting and deleting posts to Instagram after getting her freedom back.The star is going after those who appear to have either wronged or taken advantage of her, including her family members and those who she has been in business with.Early this week, Spears went on a tirade against her former managers Tri Star Sports and Entertainment Group’s Lou Taylor and Robin Greenhill, who she claimed “were trying to kill me”.Though, she did not say specifically how they tried to “kill” her, she did allude to the fact that the pair was cozy with her father, and threatened to “sue the s*** out of Tri Star,” most likely in reference to the fact that Tri Star was hired by Spears’ father during the conservatorship to handle all of her business affairs. Taylor resigned from her position at Tri Star in November 2020.Spears later took down the post.Spears has also been feuding with her little sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, even calling her “scum” at one point. Her sister reportedly became a trustee of a portion of Britney’s estate, which was created in 2004 to protect Britney’s financial assets for her children.In 2018, Jamie Lynn was made the trustee of the fund, and in August 2020, reportedly tried to receive even more control over his big sister’s money.Jamie Lynn struck a nerve with Britney after she released her memoir, “Things I Should Have Said.”“The timing of your book was unbelievable Jamie Lynn… especially knowing the whole world had no clue what was really done to me!!!!” Spears said in response to the book’s publication.It’s unclear if Britney will make good on her threat to become an expat, but the star is reportedly in the process of trying to leave her Los Angeles home. The singer, songwriter, and performer has lived in her Thousand Oaks mansion for seven years and says she is in the process of buying a new home. “It’s time for a change,” the star wrote to Instagram.Spears, 40, is currently engaged to her beau, Sam Asghari, and is working on a tell-all book deal worth $15 million.

