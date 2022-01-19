https://sputniknews.com/20220119/britney-spears-fights-off-dads-legal-fee-claim-with-allegations-of-abuse-financial-misconduct-1092363532.html

Britney Spears Fights Off Dad’s Legal Fee Claim With Allegations of ‘Abuse, Financial Misconduct’

Britney Spears Fights Off Dad’s Legal Fee Claim With Allegations of ‘Abuse, Financial Misconduct’

A lawyer for Britney Spears has outlined accusations such as financial misconduct, self-dealing and mismanagement against her father in an effort to thwart his demand to cover his legal costs, reported The New York Times.

2022-01-19T10:53+0000

2022-01-19T10:53+0000

2022-01-19T10:53+0000

britney spears

us

celebrity gossip

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/17/1089339030_0:115:2048:1268_1920x0_80_0_0_8f80f75ff0465c39be283dcafc59d5c4.jpg

A lawyer for Britney Spears has outlined in a court filing a myriad of accusations, such as financial misconduct, self-dealing and mismanagement against her father in an effort to thwart his demand to cover his legal costs, reported The New York Times. James “Jamie” Parnell Spears, suspended as his daughter’s conservator, had earlier filed a 21-page petition to the court, claiming he was entitled to have his legal costs covered by his daughter's almost $60 million estate. Britney Spears’ lawyer, Mathew S. Rosengart, had slammed the demand as "shameful" and an "abomination" at the time.Rosengart now cited financial improprieties pertaining to the handling of the conservatorship, originally reported by The New York Times, as well as findings presented by ex-FBI agent Sherine Ebadi, a Kroll investigator "on retainer" to probe Mr. Spears’s management of the estate. ‘Self-Dealing, Financial Misconduct’ Among the accusations contained in the court filing was an allegation that Britney Spears’s father, James P. Spears, channelled almost $6 million from her estate to a security firm Black Box, tasking it with obtaining private phone records for the artist’s mother and others. It also purportedly got hold of GPS “ping data” to track the movements of those close to the singer/songwriter. Ebadi, in the court filing, had corroborated The New York Times report, saying she interviewed Black Box ex-staffer Alex Vlasov to reveal the firm had allegedly obtained private phone records for the singer’s mother and others to monitor their statements to the press. According to the declaration, Mr. Spears asked Black Box to retrieve his daughter’s “therapy notes” from her iCloud account – something he had been specifically prohibited from doing without her permission. James Spears is also accused of self-dealing as conservator by selling his daughter’s childhood home to himself. He also allegedly covered his living expenses with his daughter’s funds, forking out an estimated $9,000 to Advanced Multimedia Partners, owned by the husband of the younger sister of singer Britney Spears, James P. Watson III. James Spears, claim court papers, vetted payment of more than $30 million in fees to dozens of law firms, “including large payments for evidently small matters, as well as significant overlap in work performed.” Accordingly, Britney Spears’s lawyer, Mathew S. Rosengart, said in the new filing that the court should reject her father’s demands because “the allegations of misconduct against him are specific, credible and serious, ranging from abuse to conflicts of interest, financial mismanagement and corruption of the conservatorship to implicating state and federal criminal law.” Britney's feud with members of her family dated back to the conservatorship she was placed under in 2008, after she suffered a series of mental breakdowns, which saw the artist attack a paparazzi car with an umbrella, shave her head, and become involved in a standoff with police. Britney Spears’s father, James, controlled everything – from finances and career decisions to personal choices. In 2020, the singer asked the court to have her father removed from the conservatorship. Speaking about her ordeal, the pop star claimed that she was drugged, forced to perform against her will, and forced to get an intrauterine device to prevent pregnancy. Jamie Spears denied the accusations against him, yet in November 2021, the court sided with the singer and terminated the conservatorship.

https://sputniknews.com/20210823/jamie-spears-says-britneys-mental-health-problems-were-far-worse-than-public-realized-1083696694.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220116/treated-me-like-nothing-britney-spears-takes-another-shot-at-her-sister-jamie-lynn-1092293658.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

britney spears, us, celebrity gossip