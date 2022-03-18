https://sputniknews.com/20220318/indias-ex-fm-buying-cheaper-crude-from-russia-in-delhis-interest-us-cant-determine-our-policy-1093968179.html

India's Ex-FM: Buying Cheaper Crude From Russia in Delhi's 'Interest,' US Can't Determine Our Policy

India's Ex-FM: Buying Cheaper Crude From Russia in Delhi's 'Interest,' US Can't Determine Our Policy

The Russian military operation in Ukraine and the subsequent economic sanctions imposed by the US and its western allies have put India in a difficult... 18.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-18T05:00+0000

2022-03-18T05:00+0000

2022-03-18T05:00+0000

situation in ukraine

russia

india

nato

ukraine

us

crude oil

vladimir putin

china

opinion

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/14/1083423852_0:204:2915:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_87d01668e78a12dfcebabeac0fb059a3.jpg

India’s abstention at the United Nations (UN) resolutions which labelled Moscow as the “aggressor” in Ukraine as well as its refusal to draw down its energy or commercial ties with Russia amid western economic sanctions have been attracting veiled warnings from Washington.While White House Spokesperson Jen Psaki said that India’s decision this week to take up Russia’s offer of cheaper crude won’t "violate" the western sanctions, she advised New Delhi against supporting of Moscow.“But also think about where you want to stand when history books are written at this moment in time. Support for the Russian leadership is support for an invasion that obviously is having a devastating impact," Psaki remarked.India, meanwhile, has “expressed deep concern” over the situation in Ukraine and demanded an “immediate cessation of violence” from both sides.“We have reiterated at the highest levels of our leadership to all parties concerned that there is no other choice but the path of diplomacy and dialogue,” India’s Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said in a statement this week.At the same time, New Delhi has also rejected “unilateral” sanctions imposed by the US, EU and other western allies against Ukraine, and has been looking for ways to sustain its energy and defence ties with Moscow.“The Ukraine conflict has major economic implications. Its impact on energy and commodity prices is already visible. The disruption of global supply chain is expected to be significant. India has substantial dealings with both Russia and Ukraine,” the Indian FM said.Sputnik caught up with Yashwant Sinha, who has previously served as India’s finance and foreign minister. Sinha is presently the vice-chairman of Indian opposition group Trinamool Congress.Sputnik: The US and its western allies have been discouraging countries across the world to cut trade ties with Russia. Should India follow the lead and take a stand against Russia?Yashwant Sinha: No. India has to look after its interests. If India’s interests are served by not joining the western powers against Russia, then the stand taken by the government of India can’t be faulted.At the same time, it's India’s duty to explain to its [western] friends why it prefers being neutral in the current situation.Sputnik: What do you think about India's decision to buy cheaper crude from Russia?Yashwant Sinha: India is right in taking up these offers. We must do what serves our national interest in the best manner.Sputnik: And do you back the idea of a rupee-rouble trading mechanism be set-up to settle payments between India and Russia, with China’s yuan as a reference currency?Yashwant Sinha: Yes, I do believe that we can carry our trade in our own currencies. But I don’t think that the yuan should be made as a reference currency. Any such arrangement should be done based on just rupee and rouble.Sputnik: The US and the west blame Russia for the security crisis in Ukraine. Russia, on the other hand, accuses the US-led NATO of disregarding its security concerns over a period of time. One of Russia’s major concerns have been NATO’s continuous eastward expansion in five waves since the end of Cold War. So, how do you view the current events in Ukraine?Yashwant Sinha: Well, there have been issues between the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) with regards to Ukraine. There were some issues between Moscow and NATO over Crimea as well. I would rather prefer that the issues between NATO and Russia be resolved through dialogue rather than military means.Sputnik: Russian President Vladimir Putin says that the west has been trying to weaken Russia and doesn’t want a strong Russia. Is a strong Russia in India’s interest?Yashwant Sinha: First and foremost, a strong Russia is in Russia’s interest. And a friendly Russia is surely in India’s interest.However, at the same time, the complex issue for India relates to navigating the emerging global order. While Russia, indeed, is India’s friend, one can’t really say the same about China.A major question posed by Russia’s actions [military operation] is that if China ever indulges in similar actions against India, how would we want the world to look at those?Sputnik: What role could India play in helping resolve this security crisis?Yashwant Sinha: India has a role and responsibility in bringing the military crisis to an end and bringing back peace to that region. India is Russia’s time-tested friend and it should advice Moscow on the situation. And as India’s friend, it is Russia’s duty to listen to New Delhi’s advice.

https://sputniknews.com/20220316/putin-pro-nazi-regime-in-kiev-could-get-nuclear-weapons-in-foreseeable-future-to-target-russia-1093929815.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220307/indian-economist-calls-for-rupee-rouble-trade-to-bypass-western-sanctions-over-ukraine-1093655329.html

india

ukraine

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Dhairya Maheshwari

Dhairya Maheshwari

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Dhairya Maheshwari

russia, india, nato, ukraine, us, crude oil, vladimir putin, china, opinion