NATO Allies Must Find a Compromise With Russia Based on 'Ukrainian Neutrality', Says Canada's Ex-FM

Russia on Tuesday imposed retaliatory sanctions against Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as well as US President Joe Biden on the back of rising... 16.03.2022, Sputnik International

Maxime Bernier, Canada’s former foreign minister and leader of the opposition People’s Party of Canada (PPC), has asked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to “pressure” Ottawa’s allies in NATO as well as Ukraine in order to reach a “compromise” with Moscow.Bernier has also stated that the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) allies must back the position of “Ukrainian neutrality”. Moscow has said that it would cease its ongoing military operations in Ukraine if Kiev authorities enshrine a neutral status for the country in the constitution, which are among Russia's several other security and political demands.Bernier reckoned that the economic sanctions imposed by the Trudeau government against Russia would only lead to exacerbating the conflict, which he said could result in “more deaths and destruction” every day.Canada, in lockstep with its NATO allies, has sanctioned around 500 Russian, Belarusian and Ukrainian individuals since last month. During a recent multi-country trip to Europe, Trudeau also announced the renewal of 'Operation REASSURANCE', a NATO mission which is Ottawa's largest international military deployment involving around 500 Canadian troops.Bernier, however, decried that escalating the conflict through retaliatory sanctions and supplying weapons rather than aiming for a compromise could also lead to “global food shortages”.Both Russia and Ukraine rank among the leading wheat exports in the world.While Bernier stated that the Russian military operations in Ukraine were an “unfortunate” development, he pointed out that Moscow’s concerns regarding NATO’s “expansion” were justified.‘Popular to Be Pro-Ukraine’, Says BernierBernier also condemned the fact that the Canadian forces had reportedly been involved in the training of “neo-Nazis” in Ukraine over the last five to six years.Canada has the second-largest Ukrainian diaspora globally, with around 3.8 percent of its population having a Ukrainian background.Bernier’s remarks on the Ukrainian security crisis came on the same day Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky addressed the Canadian parliament via video-conference.During his address, Zelensky reiterated his longstanding demand for the imposition of a no-fly zone over Ukraine, a proposal that hasn't found wide support among the NATO countries amid fears that it could expand the conflict. Earlier in the day, Zelensky appeared to back down from his demand for member status in NATO, saying that the block's rejection of his country was “true” and “must be acknowledged”.On 24 February, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced "special military operation" aimed towards "demilitarisation" and "denazification" of Ukraine, which followed Moscow recognising the two Donbass primarily Russian-speaking regions of Donetsk and Lugansk People's republics.Billions of dollars in in defence shipments have been sent as aid to Ukraine from the US, EU and other NATO allies so far. Russia has warned that any arms supplies to Ukraine would be treated as "legitimate targets".Several rounds of talks between Ukrainian and Russian negotiators have yielded no concrete breakthrough, as of now.

