‘Keep On Giving the World a Good Laugh’: Tweeps Chuckle as Biden Refers to VP Harris as ‘First Lady’

‘Keep On Giving the World a Good Laugh’: Tweeps Chuckle as Biden Refers to VP Harris as ‘First Lady’

In a step away from his oft-repeated gaffe of calling Kamala Harris “President,” US President Joe Biden has now referred to his Vice President as “First Lady”.Explaining why Harris wasn’t with him during an Equal Pay Day celebration for Women's history month, Biden said:The POTUS was referring to the fact that Kamala Harris’s husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day.Someone off to the side stepped in to quickly set Biden straight, pointing out that his statement would mean he was the one with the coronavirus.The White House had announced Emhoff’s positive test just before 6 p.m. Kamala Harris, who spent the day with Joe Biden before the announcement, tested negative.Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz posted a clip of the latest blunder by Biden, commenting: “The First Lady's husband has no idea what he's saying….”Social media users responded to the “latest embarrassment” from the US President by voicing their concerns over the “definitely impaired” cognition of the POTUS.Others wondered how people “seemed to be okay” with the fact that “this is our America now.”Other comments expressed more concern, as they wrote that Joe Biden “just might represent us in world war III. That's terrifying.” On a lighter note, some on Twitter simply suggested that “physicians have to keep an eye on that.”Other netizens posted memes, and, looking ahead, believed that the POTUS might “keep on giving the rest of the world a good laugh.”Among the many gaffes made by the United States President Joe Biden, 79, he has previously displayed a tendency of calling Vice President Kamala Harris “President.” Most recently, he did so in his address at the University Center Atlanta in January.In fact, just recently, the trend appeared to be picked up by First Lady Jill Biden, who introduced Kamala Harris as “President” during a Black History Month celebration at the White House.However, Jill Biden then claimed she was just trying to make the attendees laugh.She then quickly corrected herself as the audience started to laugh and elegantly got out of the situation, by joking: "I just said that to make you laugh.”

