‘Keep On Giving the World a Good Laugh’: Tweeps Chuckle as Biden Refers to VP Harris as ‘First Lady’
© JONATHAN ERNSTU.S. President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris shake hands during a ceremony to sign the "Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act", on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 15, 2021
President Joe Biden last referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as 'President Harris' during his voting rights speech in early January on the campus of Clark Atlanta University and Morehouse College, in a slip he has repeated multiple times.
In a step away from his oft-repeated gaffe of calling Kamala Harris “President,” US President Joe Biden has now referred to his Vice President as “First Lady”.
Explaining why Harris wasn’t with him during an Equal Pay Day celebration for Women's history month, Biden said:
“There’s been a little change in arrangement of who is on the stage because of the first lady’s husband contracting COVID."
The POTUS was referring to the fact that Kamala Harris’s husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day.
Someone off to the side stepped in to quickly set Biden straight, pointing out that his statement would mean he was the one with the coronavirus.
“That's right. She's fine. Second lady – the first gentleman, how about that?” Biden pushed ahead, eliciting laughter from those in attendance.
The White House had announced Emhoff’s positive test just before 6 p.m. Kamala Harris, who spent the day with Joe Biden before the announcement, tested negative.
Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz posted a clip of the latest blunder by Biden, commenting: “The First Lady's husband has no idea what he's saying….”
This is our America now. And some people seem to be OK with that?— Mysliwiecm (@Mysliwiecm1) March 16, 2022
Social media users responded to the “latest embarrassment” from the US President by voicing their concerns over the “definitely impaired” cognition of the POTUS.
He just might represent us in world war III. That's terrifying.— shitcoin sniffer (@1andonlyjosh1) March 16, 2022
Others wondered how people “seemed to be okay” with the fact that “this is our America now.”
Other comments expressed more concern, as they wrote that Joe Biden “just might represent us in world war III. That's terrifying.”
On a lighter note, some on Twitter simply suggested that “physicians have to keep an eye on that.”
This is called senility, due to old age. Physicians have to keep an eye on that.— Rodrigo Rigo (@Rodrigormleite) March 16, 2022
Other netizens posted memes, and, looking ahead, believed that the POTUS might “keep on giving the rest of the world a good laugh.”
Keep on giving the rest of the world a good laugh pic.twitter.com/SHsfi0pqcc— Chris something (@christomaass) March 15, 2022
Among the many gaffes made by the United States President Joe Biden, 79, he has previously displayed a tendency of calling Vice President Kamala Harris “President.” Most recently, he did so in his address at the University Center Atlanta in January.
In fact, just recently, the trend appeared to be picked up by First Lady Jill Biden, who introduced Kamala Harris as “President” during a Black History Month celebration at the White House.
However, Jill Biden then claimed she was just trying to make the attendees laugh.
“As many of you know, our vice president's historic path to the White House began before she could even walk, marching with her parents in the Civil Rights movement, or at least being pushed in a stroller,” the First lady said before she misspoke.
She then quickly corrected herself as the audience started to laugh and elegantly got out of the situation, by joking: "I just said that to make you laugh.”