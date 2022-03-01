https://sputniknews.com/20220301/jill-biden-mistakenly-introduces-kamala-harris-as-president-then-says-she-was-just-joking-1093466517.html

Jill Biden Mistakenly Introduces Kamala Harris as ‘President,’ Then Says She Was Just Joking

Among the many gaffes made by the United States President Joe Biden, a particularly common one is his tendency of calling Vice President Kamala Harris... 01.03.2022, Sputnik International

The trend of referring to VP Harris as the head of state appears to have been picked up by First Lady Jill Biden, who mistakenly introduced her with the title during a Black History Month celebration at the White House on Monday.Jill Biden called Kamala Harris “President” and then claimed she was just trying to make the attendees laugh.“As many of you know, our vice president's historic path to the White House began before she could even walk, marching with her parents in the Civil Rights movement, or at least being pushed in a stroller,” the First lady said before she misspoke.She then quickly corrected herself as the audience started to laugh and elegantly got out of the situation, by joking: "I just said that to make you laugh.”Most recently Joe Biden referred to Harris as President in his address at the University Center Atlanta in January.

