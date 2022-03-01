International
https://sputniknews.com/20220301/jill-biden-mistakenly-introduces-kamala-harris-as-president-then-says-she-was-just-joking-1093466517.html
Jill Biden Mistakenly Introduces Kamala Harris as ‘President,’ Then Says She Was Just Joking
Jill Biden Mistakenly Introduces Kamala Harris as ‘President,’ Then Says She Was Just Joking
Among the many gaffes made by the United States President Joe Biden, a particularly common one is his tendency of calling Vice President Kamala Harris... 01.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-01T02:38+0000
2022-03-01T02:38+0000
viral
jill biden
kamala harris
gaffe
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/01/1093466492_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d53fbc3ea85f4c093d916122e5f42d4e.jpg
The trend of referring to VP Harris as the head of state appears to have been picked up by First Lady Jill Biden, who mistakenly introduced her with the title during a Black History Month celebration at the White House on Monday.Jill Biden called Kamala Harris “President” and then claimed she was just trying to make the attendees laugh.“As many of you know, our vice president's historic path to the White House began before she could even walk, marching with her parents in the Civil Rights movement, or at least being pushed in a stroller,” the First lady said before she misspoke.She then quickly corrected herself as the audience started to laugh and elegantly got out of the situation, by joking: "I just said that to make you laugh.”Most recently Joe Biden referred to Harris as President in his address at the University Center Atlanta in January.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/01/1093466492_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5b6d33027a8d0b097a970f9fecfef40d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
viral, jill biden, kamala harris, gaffe

Jill Biden Mistakenly Introduces Kamala Harris as ‘President,’ Then Says She Was Just Joking

02:38 GMT 01.03.2022
© REUTERS / MARCO BELLOU.S. First Lady Jill Biden delivers remarks during a closed discussion and book reading event with U.S. military families and Blue Star families at the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami in Opa-Locka Executive Airport, in Opa-Locka, Florida, U.S. February 18, 2022
U.S. First Lady Jill Biden delivers remarks during a closed discussion and book reading event with U.S. military families and Blue Star families at the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami in Opa-Locka Executive Airport, in Opa-Locka, Florida, U.S. February 18, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.03.2022
© REUTERS / MARCO BELLO
SubscribeGoogle news
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
Among the many gaffes made by the United States President Joe Biden, a particularly common one is his tendency of calling Vice President Kamala Harris “President.”
The trend of referring to VP Harris as the head of state appears to have been picked up by First Lady Jill Biden, who mistakenly introduced her with the title during a Black History Month celebration at the White House on Monday.
Jill Biden called Kamala Harris “President” and then claimed she was just trying to make the attendees laugh.
“As many of you know, our vice president's historic path to the White House began before she could even walk, marching with her parents in the Civil Rights movement, or at least being pushed in a stroller,” the First lady said before she misspoke.
She then quickly corrected herself as the audience started to laugh and elegantly got out of the situation, by joking: "I just said that to make you laugh.”
Most recently Joe Biden referred to Harris as President in his address at the University Center Atlanta in January.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала