https://sputniknews.com/20220306/video-of-biden-pondering-on-putins-invasion-of-russia-goes-viral-1093633088.html

Video of Biden Pondering On Putin's 'Invasion of Russia' Goes Viral

Video of Biden Pondering On Putin's 'Invasion of Russia' Goes Viral

Biden’s remark elicited a wave of mockery from a number of social media users, some of whom made disparaging remarks about the POTUS. 06.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-06T11:19+0000

2022-03-06T11:19+0000

2022-03-06T11:19+0000

viral

joe biden

russia

vladimir putin

gaffe

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/12/1093159733_0:0:3069:1726_1920x0_80_0_0_f597671c4a916f12cd0c6aca752a65ff.jpg

A particular fragment of US President Joe Biden’s interview with notable American historian Heather Cox Richardson has gained attention online recently due to a verbal gaffe made by the POTUS. During the interview, which took place on 25 February in the China Room of the White House, Biden, among other things, turned his attention towards the events in Ukraine. Mere moments after uttering these words, Biden corrected himself and explained that he meant to say "Russia is gonna invade Ukraine". A number of social media users who commented on the video fragment in question on Instagram, however, did not seem particularly impressed with the US president’s conduct. "I mean #JoeBiden please end this charade.. so now Putin is invading his own country?" one netizen inquired. "Damnit! Will someone please download the software updates on this bot?!!!" quipped another. "I just don’t understand as a society how we are ok with electing someone who you wouldn’t leave alone with a kitchen toaster…" the third lamented. And yet another user remarked that the United States "invaded like multiple Middle Eastern countries without provocation over the years". This isn’t the first verbal blunder recently made by Biden and related to the current situation in Ukraine, as, during his recent State of the Union address, the POTUS declared: "Putin may circle Kiev with tanks, but he'll never gain the hearts and souls of the Iranian people."

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

viral, joe biden, russia, vladimir putin, gaffe