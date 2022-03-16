https://sputniknews.com/20220316/second-gentleman-tests-positive-for-covid-19-harris-cancels-event-appearance---white-house-1093912963.html
Second Gentleman Tests Positive for COVID-19, Harris Cancels Event Appearance - White House
"Earlier today, the Second Gentleman tested positive for COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution, the Vice President will not participate in tonight’s event. The Vice President tested negative for COVID-19 today and will continue to test," Singh said on Tuesday.Harris was scheduled to attend an Equal Pay Day event alongside President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.Biden during remarks at the event said that Emhoff is "very well" and that Harris chose not to take a chance of potentially spreading the virus by attending the event.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff tested positive for COVID-19 and caused Vice President Kamala Harris to cancel an appearance at an Equal Pay Day event despite testing negative herself, spokesperson Sabrina Singh said in a statement.
"Earlier today, the Second Gentleman tested positive for COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution, the Vice President will not participate in tonight’s event. The Vice President tested negative for COVID-19 today and will continue to test," Singh said on Tuesday.
Harris was scheduled to attend an Equal Pay Day event alongside President Joe Biden
and First Lady Jill Biden.
Biden during remarks at the event said that Emhoff is "very well" and that Harris chose not to take a chance of potentially spreading the virus by attending the event.