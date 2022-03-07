https://sputniknews.com/20220307/trump-jokes-us-should-put-chinese-flags-on-f-22-fighter-jets-bomb-the-s-out-of-russia-1093648379.html

Trump Jokes US Should 'Put Chinese Flags' on F-22 Fighter Jets, 'Bomb the S*** Out of Russia'

Former President Donald Trump weighed in on the developments in Ukraine, criticised NATO and hinted at another run for the White House in 2024

Ex-President Donald Trump jokingly offered a way to distract Russia from its military operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine on Saturday night, according to a recording of his speech to GOP’s top donors first reported by The Washington Post. The US should "put the Chinese flag" on F-22 fighter jets and "bomb the s***" out of Russia, he told about 250 Republican National Committee donors in New Orleans, Louisiana on Saturday. The 45th POTUS also reportedly derided Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to launch the military operation as a “massive crime against humanity.” Trump, who has repeatedly disparaged NATO in the past and during his term in office discussed removing the US from the alliance, is said to have ripped it on this occasion for being no more than a “paper tiger”. Trump also derided President Joe Biden’s handling of Russia, while ostensibly adding, “I knew Putin very well. He would not have done it. He would have never done it.” In other parts of his speech, Donald Trump reiterated claims that he won Georgia, Wisconsin and other states in the 2020 election, which was “rigged” against him, and lambasted Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for allegedly doing his part to tilt the vote. Trump also hinted at the likelihood of another run for office in 2024. Saying that he wasn’t going anywhere, Trump reportedly said of the 2024 nominee: “I wonder who that might be,” with the assembled crowd chanting, “Trump”. 'This is Genius' Saturday’s remarks came after Donald Trump came under fire for earlier describing Russian President Vladimir Putin’s move to recognise the sovereignty of the Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic as “genius”. Further along in the interview, Trump claimed that if he were still president, the situation in Ukraine would be different due to his personal relationship with Putin. Later, in March, the former US President claimed that China would soon follow Russia’s example by mobilising its own forces to invade Taiwan, officially called the Republic of China, which Washington on the surface recognises as a province of Beijing. “Taiwan is next,” Trump proclaimed in an interview with Maria Bartiromo, host of Fox Business “Mornings With Maria,” as he claimed Beijing was “seeing how stupid the United States is run." Taiwan severed all ties with mainland China in 1949, following the Chinese Civil War, and has been governed independently from the mainland, with Beijing viewing the island as its province. Taiwan, which has its own elected government, maintains that it is an autonomous country. Beijing’s official policy envisions a peaceful unification of Taiwan with Mainland China, yet Taipei has persistently rejected its proposal for "one country, two systems". Donald Trump’s comments on the Ukraine crisis come against the backdrop of Russia’s continued operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify the neighbouring country. Moscow announced the move on 24 February after the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics requested assistance in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Only military assets are being targeted, according to Russian authorities, with the Kremlin reiterating that it has no intention of occupying Ukraine. The purpose, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin, is to protect the people of Donbass, who have "who have been subjected to abuse, genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." However, in response to Moscow’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a sweeping sanctions campaign, with airspace closures, restrictive measures targeting Russian officials, media, financial institutions and the country’s athletes and sports events. Numerous cultural events involving Russian artists have also been cancelled or postponed indefinitely in Europe and the US as part of the raging Russophobia.

