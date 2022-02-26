https://sputniknews.com/20220226/desantis-trashes-brandon-administration-at-cpac-conference-bolstering-speculation-of-2024-run-1093383039.html

DeSantis Trashes 'Brandon Administration' at CPAC Conference, Bolstering Speculation of 2024 Run

Republican Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida attacked President Joe Biden during his CPAC speech on Thursday night, ahead of former President Donald Trump's address expected on Saturday.Prior to this claim, DeSantis touted Florida for its "freedom," noting that people are coming to the state because of it.DeSantis also said, in reference to Biden, that "he's always criticizing us, always trying to take pot shots at Florida...He doesn't like Florida, and he doesn't like me because we stand up to him."DeSantis ticked through steps he has taken, from banning critical race theory in schools, transgender women in sports, to his pandemic stances against mask mandates and vaccine requirements.And in recent months, DeSantis and Biden have sparred over coronavirus medicines and the use of monoclonal antibody treatment in Florida. The governor also touted his efforts against COVID-19 to keep his state from devolving into a "Faucian dystopia."As usual, the governor mentioned the ongoing migrant crisis at the southern US border, reinstating his pledge to send migrants to Biden's home state if the federal government decides to charter them to Florida.It is a line DeSantis has used regularly in recent months, and he received a considerable amount of applause for it at CPAC. However, some observers noted that the governor never mentioned the man to whom he owes his 2018 triumph, Donald Trump.The former president, who will speak at CPAC on Saturday, is still the GOP's most popular figure and, should he decide to run again in 2024, the most likely nominee. And DeSantis, who is up for reelection in November, is one of only a few Republicans that has avoided declaring that he will not run against Trump in a primary, a source of tension in their relationship recently. In most surveys looking at the likely GOP contenders in 2024, DeSantis comes in second to Trump.Trump has recently taken notice of DeSantis' rapid ascent in Republican politics. Trump has reportedly privately grumbled that DeSantis, a former protege, has not done enough to quell rumors about his political future in the months leading up to this year's largest conservative gathering. And some experts figure that DeSantis and Trump's bookend appearances as prime-time headliners do shine a light on the potential tensions between the former president and the governor.

