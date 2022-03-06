International
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
LIVE UPDATES: DPR Forces Urge Ukrainian Military to Discuss Humanitarian Corridor From Mariupol
LIVE UPDATES: DPR Forces Urge Ukrainian Military to Discuss Humanitarian Corridor From Mariupol
Moscow announced a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, with the goal of defending Donbass residents from Kiev's aggression. Russia also said... 06.03.2022, Sputnik International
A couple walks a dog on a pier at a coast of the Sea of Azov in Ukraine's industrial port city of Mariupol on February 23, 2022 - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: DPR Forces Urge Ukrainian Military to Discuss Humanitarian Corridor From Mariupol

20:24 GMT 06.03.2022 (Updated: 18:46 GMT 07.03.2022)
Moscow announced a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, with the goal of defending Donbass residents from Kiev's aggression. Russia also said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarise and "de-Nazify" Ukraine, and that only military infrastructure is being targeted.
In a phone conversation with Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin assured his Turkish counterpart that the operation has been proceeding as planned and scheduled.
Meanwhile, the Kremlin also pointed to the "particular cruelty and cynicism" of Ukrainian nationalist and neo-Nazi formations who continue to attack Donbass and use civilians, including foreigners held hostage in Ukrainian cities, as human shields.
18:49 GMT 07.03.2022
Russia to Hold 4th Round of Talks With Ukraine Soon - Delegation Member
18:46 GMT 07.03.2022
DPR Forces Urge Ukrainian Military to Discuss Humanitarian Corridor From Mariupol
MOSCOW, March 7 (Sputnik) - The Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) is ready to discuss the creation of a humanitarian corridor from Mariupol to Novoazovsk with the Ukrainian military, deputy commander of the DPR battalion Vostok Alexander Semyonov told Sputnik on Monday.
"Men, prove yourself as worthy warriors, don't hide behind women and children. Let them go. We are ready to enter into a direct dialogue with you and provide a safe corridor towards Novoazovsk," Semyonov said, referring to the Ukrainian military in Mariupol.
Since March 4, not a single refugee has left Mariupol through humanitarian corridors, but about 500 people have managed to escape from the city on their own, according to Semyonov.
Semyonov added that the safest route for evacuation from Mariupol is a Novoazovsk humanitarian corridor, because an exit towards Zaporizhzhia, proposed by the Ukrainian authorities, is dangerous due to fighting.
18:05 GMT 07.03.2022
US Discussing Options for Backfill If Countries Like Poland Provide Aircraft to Ukraine
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration is discussing options for potential backfill in case countries such as Poland provide Ukraine with military aircraft in response to the Russian military operation in the country, a senior US defense official said on Monday.
"The administration is discussing what options might be available in terms of potential backfill should a country like Poland want to provide fighter aircraft to Mr. Zelenskyy," the senior official said.
18:04 GMT 07.03.2022
UN, Russian Military Coordinate Communication Channels on Humanitarian Aid to Ukraine
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - United Nations representatives and Russian Defense Ministry officials met to discuss coordinating efforts to facilitate the humanitarian response in Ukraine, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday.
"[They] agreed on the way about further cooperation and information sharing to enhance humanitarian civil-military coordination, to facilitate rapid life-saving assistance to the most vulnerable people in Ukraine," Dujarric said.
18:03 GMT 07.03.2022
UN Chief in Talks With Russia, Ukraine, Others to Find Way Forward in Conflict
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres continues to engage in discussions at various levels, including with officials from Russia and Ukraine, to try to facilitate a solution to the ongoing conflict, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Monday.
"He's [Guterres] continued to have political contacts at different levels, also with with a lot of permanent representatives here, in order to try to find a way forward," Dujarric said during a press briefing.
Dujarric added that Guterres is also in talks with Ukrainian and Russian officials.
18:03 GMT 07.03.2022
UN Nuclear Chief Confirms Neutron Generator in Ukrainian University Destroyed
MOSCOW, March 7 (Sputnik) - Fighting in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv has destroyed a neutron generator housed by a physics university, the head of the UN atomic watchdog said on Monday.
"Apparently, it is destroyed... There is no radiation released — we haven't been there, of course," Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said.
He told a press conference that the facility had a very small inventory of nuclear material used to produce neutrons for scientific experiments.
The whole facility was affected by the conflict, Grossi said. The project was the product of cooperation between Ukraine and the Obama administration and its destruction is "very regrettable," he added.
18:02 GMT 07.03.2022
Killing of Ukraine Delegate to Talks With Russia in Kiev Should Be Fully Investigated - UN
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The killing of Denis Kireev, a member of the first Ukrainian delegation to negotiations with Russia, in Kiev should be fully investigated, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Monday.
"Obviously that should be investigated fully," Dujarric said during a press briefing.
17:50 GMT 07.03.2022
Russia-Ukraine Talks Wrap up in Belarus
17:32 GMT 07.03.2022
Up to 100,000 US Troops Deployed in Europe - Pentagon
17:11 GMT 07.03.2022
US Senate, House Panels Agree Bill To Ban Russian Energy Imports, Suspend Trade Relations
17:08 GMT 07.03.2022
Hungary Refuses to Join New Western Sanctions on Russian Energy Sector
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hungary will not support the expansion of anti-Russian sanctions in the energy sector as this would threaten both the national currency and welfare of Hungarians, Hungarian Finance Minister Mihaly Varga said on Monday.
"The Hungarian forint is also a victim of the Brussels sanctions. Sanctions already mean a serious threat to the Hungarian economy. The expansion of sanctions into the energy sector means the biggest threat to the forint and the Hungarian people. Whoever asks for the expansion of sanctions wants to make the Hungarian people pay the price of the war. The Hungarian government will not support such a move in any international fora," Varga said in a video message published on Facebook.
17:07 GMT 07.03.2022
DPR Says It Evacuated 20 People, Including Three Kids, From Mariupol
16:48 GMT 07.03.2022
Erdogan Talked About Possibility of Using Russian Ruble in Trade in Conversation With Putin - Reports
16:21 GMT 07.03.2022
Decision of Oil Companies to Leave Russia Due to Events in Ukraine Very Significant, John Kerry Says
The recent pullout of the largest oil and gas companies out of Russia is very significant and will have a profound impact on the global energy market, US Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry said on Monday.

"I think the decision of some of our largest oil and gas producing companies in the world to pull out of Russia is very significant and will have profound impact," Kerry said during the opening of the Cambridge Energy Research Associates (CERA) Week conference. "And many other companies are pulling back. I think that's part of this movement, if you will, people realize it's a serious moment for all of us in the world."
16:20 GMT 07.03.2022
DPR Troops Announce They Have Reached Borders of Ukraine's Zaporozhye Region
16:15 GMT 07.03.2022
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley speaks during a ceremony at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial to honor the 184 people killed in the 2001 terrorist attack on the Pentagon, in Washington, Friday Sept. 11, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.03.2022
Joint Chiefs Chairman Secretly Visited Weapons Shipment Hub Near Ukrainian Border: Report
15:44 GMT
16:10 GMT 07.03.2022
Canada Introduces Sanctions Against Peskov, Deripaska, Simonyan
16:04 GMT 07.03.2022
UK to Provide Further $230Mln in Aid to Ukraine – PM Johnson
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Monday an extra 175 million pounds ($230 million) in aid for Ukraine and called on "Ukraine’s friends" around the world to create a coalition of humanitarian, economic and defensive military support to ensure that Russia's military operation "fails."

"I am announcing a further £175 million of UK aid to Ukraine, £100 million of which will be provided directly to the Ukrainian government," Johnson told a press briefing alongside his Canadian and Dutch counterparts, Justin Trudeau and Mark Rutte.

He said the new funds would take the UK’s total aid to Ukraine to 400 million pounds.
15:50 GMT 07.03.2022
US Recognizes That Sanctions Against Russia Due to Situation in Ukraine Will Have a 'Price', John Kerry Says
US sanctions on Russia over their ongoing military operation in Ukraine carry costs including volatile energy prices that are already being seen in the market, Climate Envoy John Kerry said on Monday.

"I think it is clear that we should do exactly what we are doing with President Biden and our allies. There may be costs, and obviously energy is turbulent right now. We see the volatility of price and demand," Kerry said during the opening of the Cambridge Energy Research Associates (CERA) Week conference.
15:47 GMT 07.03.2022
Mariupol Completely Surrounded - Deputy Commander of DPR’s Vostok Battalion
The city of Mariupol in the Donbass is completely surrounded, the cleansing of areas has begun, said Alexander Semyonov, deputy commander of the Vostok battalion of the DPR.
