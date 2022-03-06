LIVE UPDATES: DPR Forces Urge Ukrainian Military to Discuss Humanitarian Corridor From Mariupol

DPR Forces Urge Ukrainian Military to Discuss Humanitarian Corridor From Mariupol

MOSCOW, March 7 (Sputnik) - The Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) is ready to discuss the creation of a humanitarian corridor from Mariupol to Novoazovsk with the Ukrainian military, deputy commander of the DPR battalion Vostok Alexander Semyonov told Sputnik on Monday.

"Men, prove yourself as worthy warriors, don't hide behind women and children. Let them go. We are ready to enter into a direct dialogue with you and provide a safe corridor towards Novoazovsk," Semyonov said, referring to the Ukrainian military in Mariupol.

Since March 4, not a single refugee has left Mariupol through humanitarian corridors, but about 500 people have managed to escape from the city on their own, according to Semyonov.

Semyonov added that the safest route for evacuation from Mariupol is a Novoazovsk humanitarian corridor, because an exit towards Zaporizhzhia, proposed by the Ukrainian authorities, is dangerous due to fighting.