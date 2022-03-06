LIVE UPDATES: DPR Forces Urge Ukrainian Military to Discuss Humanitarian Corridor From Mariupol

In a phone conversation with Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin assured his Turkish counterpart that the operation has been proceeding as planned and scheduled.
Meanwhile, the Kremlin also pointed to the "particular cruelty and cynicism" of Ukrainian nationalist and neo-Nazi formations who continue to attack Donbass and use civilians, including foreigners held hostage in Ukrainian cities, as human shields.
