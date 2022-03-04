https://sputniknews.com/20220304/german-chancellor-scholz-hails-natos-decision-not-to-accept-ukraine-into-the-bloc-as-correct-1093572277.html

German Chancellor Scholz Hails NATO's Decision Not to Accept Ukraine Into the Bloc as 'Correct'

German Chancellor Scholz Hails NATO's Decision Not to Accept Ukraine Into the Bloc as 'Correct'

On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged NATO to hammer out common security guarantees for his country, referring to the alliance's... 04.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-04T05:38+0000

2022-03-04T05:38+0000

2022-03-04T05:38+0000

russia

ukraine

nato

volodymyr zelensky

vladimir putin

special operation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103807/10/1038071068_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_178af697b66e6dc29a91fc1f29bfde73.jpg

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has applauded NATO's move not to admit Ukraine and Georgia into the alliance last year.At the time, NATO endorsed Ukraine's and Georgia's right to join in principle, but refused to give a timeframe for accession, insisting that both former Soviet republics should undergo "reforms" before their membership could happen.The German chancellor also pointed out that as for Ukraine's membership in NATO, the issue "was not and is not" on the alliance's agenda.He claimed that Kiev's partners are unwilling to take his country into NATO because Russia does not want Ukraine to be in the alliance.In line with the draft agreements on security guarantees released by the Russian Foreign Ministry in December 2021, Moscow says that NATO should stop its eastward expansion and avoid inviting post-Soviet nations into the alliance, or creating military bases on their territory. Both NATO and Washington rejected the proposals.As for Zelensky's call for security guarantees from NATO, it comes amid an ongoing Russian special military operation in Ukraine announced by President Vladimir Putin on 24 February to protect the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) from Kiev's forces following their request for assistance in the midst of growing attacks by the Ukrainian Army on their positions and infrastructure. Russia's Defence Ministry, in turn, stressed that the Russian military's high-precision strikes only target Ukraine's military infrastructure and do not pose a threat to the civilian population.The Russian special operation caused backlash from the US and its allies, who have imposed new sanctions against Moscow, specifically targeting the Russian financial sector, as well as the country's businesses, cultural organisations, and state-run media outlets, including Sputnik and RT.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

russia, ukraine, nato, volodymyr zelensky, vladimir putin, special operation