Russian MoD: Precision Weapons Used to Neutralise Military Infrastructure and Air Forces of Ukraine
Series of Explosions Heard on Outskirts of Donetsk, Sputnik Correspondent Says
Series of Explosions Heard on Outskirts of Donetsk, Sputnik Correspondent Says
DONETSK, Russia (Sputnik) - A series of explosions have been heard in the city of Donetsk in the Donetsk People's Republic, a Sputnik correspondent reported on... 24.02.2022
donetsk people's republic
donetsk
Minutes before that, the correspondent reported that the night in Donetsk was calm, the Internet was accessible in the city.Earlier in the morning, explosions were reportedly heard in Kiev, Odessa, Kharkov, Mariupol, Kramatorsk, and Berdyansk.Russian President Vladimir Putin previously announced a special operation to defend the people of Donbass, aiming at the "demilitarisation and denazification" of Ukraine.The tensions in Donbass have been mounting over the past several days, with Ukrainian forces shelling the DPR and LPR, prompting thousands to evacuate to Russia. On Monday, following an appeal from the Donetsk and Lugansk authorities, Russia recognised both republics in the Donbass region as independent states and urged Kiev to stop attacks in the area.Moscow also ratified friendship and cooperation treaties with the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, promising to protect them from threats.
04:18 GMT 24.02.2022 (Updated: 04:40 GMT 24.02.2022)
DONETSK, Russia (Sputnik) - A series of explosions have been heard in the city of Donetsk in the Donetsk People's Republic, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.
Minutes before that, the correspondent reported that the night in Donetsk was calm, the Internet was accessible in the city.
Earlier in the morning, explosions were reportedly heard in Kiev, Odessa, Kharkov, Mariupol, Kramatorsk, and Berdyansk.
Russian President Vladimir Putin previously announced a special operation to defend the people of Donbass, aiming at the "demilitarisation and denazification" of Ukraine.
The tensions in Donbass have been mounting over the past several days, with Ukrainian forces shelling the DPR and LPR, prompting thousands to evacuate to Russia. On Monday, following an appeal from the Donetsk and Lugansk authorities, Russia recognised both republics in the Donbass region as independent states and urged Kiev to stop attacks in the area.
Moscow also ratified friendship and cooperation treaties with the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, promising to protect them from threats.
