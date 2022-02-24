https://sputniknews.com/20220224/series-of-explosions-heard-from-outskirts-of-donetsk-sputnik-correspondent-says-1093320537.html

Series of Explosions Heard on Outskirts of Donetsk, Sputnik Correspondent Says

Series of Explosions Heard on Outskirts of Donetsk, Sputnik Correspondent Says

DONETSK, Russia (Sputnik) - A series of explosions have been heard in the city of Donetsk in the Donetsk People's Republic, a Sputnik correspondent reported on... 24.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-24T04:18+0000

2022-02-24T04:18+0000

2022-02-24T04:40+0000

donetsk people's republic

donetsk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/12/1093147953_0:0:3067:1725_1920x0_80_0_0_f29a57d6a377546bc3df4dd046e421e5.jpg

Minutes before that, the correspondent reported that the night in Donetsk was calm, the Internet was accessible in the city.Earlier in the morning, explosions were reportedly heard in Kiev, Odessa, Kharkov, Mariupol, Kramatorsk, and Berdyansk.Russian President Vladimir Putin previously announced a special operation to defend the people of Donbass, aiming at the "demilitarisation and denazification" of Ukraine.The tensions in Donbass have been mounting over the past several days, with Ukrainian forces shelling the DPR and LPR, prompting thousands to evacuate to Russia. On Monday, following an appeal from the Donetsk and Lugansk authorities, Russia recognised both republics in the Donbass region as independent states and urged Kiev to stop attacks in the area.Moscow also ratified friendship and cooperation treaties with the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, promising to protect them from threats.

donetsk

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

donetsk people's republic, donetsk