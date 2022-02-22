https://sputniknews.com/20220222/german-chancellor-scholz-says-he-is-suspending-nord-stream-2-certification-1093265511.html

Germany Stops Certification of Nord Stream 2 Following Order From Chancellor Scholz

The German Federal Grid Agency temporarily suspended the certification of Nord Stream 2 late last year, saying it would be impossible to approve the pipeline... 22.02.2022, Sputnik International

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said that his contacting the country's regulator is a "necessary step" to suspend the certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline."Today I asked the Federal Ministry of Economics to withdraw from the Federal Grid Agency a report on ensuring energy security. This sounds like a technical moment, but it is a necessary step so that the certification of the gas pipeline cannot take place now. Without this certification, Nord Stream 2 cannot be launched", Scholz told reporters on Tuesday.He spoke as the Federal Grid Agency told Sputnik that it has no forecast about the timing of the renewal for the certification of the Nord Stream 2 operator yet."I cannot provide you with new data on the certification process. The certification process will be suspended until the transfer of fixed and personal assets to the subsidiary is completed", a spokesperson said.

