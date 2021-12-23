Registration was successful!
Both Strings of Nord Stream 2 to Be Under Operating Pressure by End of 2021, Gazprom CEO Says
Both Strings of Nord Stream 2 to Be Under Operating Pressure by End of 2021, Gazprom CEO Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Both strings of the Nord Stream 2 twin gas pipeline will be under operating pressure by the end of this year, Alexey Miller, the head of... 23.12.2021
He outlined the significance of the Nord Stream 2 as a large project developed by Russia in the face of major international resistance.On 17 December Nord Stream 2 AG, the pipeline project operator said that it had started filling the pipeline's second string with gas.Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Gazprom, Royal Dutch Shell, OMV, Engie, Uniper, and Wintershall. The project is designed to carry natural gas from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea. The pipeline was completed in September and is now undergoing certification in Germany, which has been stalled by the Federal Network Agency's demand to create a German subsidiary and then file a separate bid therewith.
russia, gazprom, nord stream 2

Both Strings of Nord Stream 2 to Be Under Operating Pressure by End of 2021, Gazprom CEO Says

15:20 GMT 23.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / ODD ANDERSENA road sign directs traffic towards the Nord Stream 2 gas line landfall facility entrance in Lubmin, north eastern Germany, on September 7, 2020.
A road sign directs traffic towards the Nord Stream 2 gas line landfall facility entrance in Lubmin, north eastern Germany, on September 7, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / ODD ANDERSEN
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Both strings of the Nord Stream 2 twin gas pipeline will be under operating pressure by the end of this year, Alexey Miller, the head of Russian energy giant Gazprom, said on Thursday.

"You know that the first string of the Nord Stream-2 is already under operating pressure, and the second string will be under operating pressure by the end of this year", Miller said.

He outlined the significance of the Nord Stream 2 as a large project developed by Russia in the face of major international resistance.
On 17 December Nord Stream 2 AG, the pipeline project operator said that it had started filling the pipeline’s second string with gas.
© AP Photo / Dmitry LovetskyIn this April 9, 2010 file photo, a Russian construction worker speaks on a mobile phone in Portovaya Bay some 170 kms (106 miles) north-west from St. Petersburg, Russia, during a ceremony marking the start of Nord Stream pipeline construction.
In this April 9, 2010 file photo, a Russian construction worker speaks on a mobile phone in Portovaya Bay some 170 kms (106 miles) north-west from St. Petersburg, Russia, during a ceremony marking the start of Nord Stream pipeline construction. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.12.2021
In this April 9, 2010 file photo, a Russian construction worker speaks on a mobile phone in Portovaya Bay some 170 kms (106 miles) north-west from St. Petersburg, Russia, during a ceremony marking the start of Nord Stream pipeline construction.
© AP Photo / Dmitry Lovetsky
Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Gazprom, Royal Dutch Shell, OMV, Engie, Uniper, and Wintershall. The project is designed to carry natural gas from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea. The pipeline was completed in September and is now undergoing certification in Germany, which has been stalled by the Federal Network Agency's demand to create a German subsidiary and then file a separate bid therewith.
