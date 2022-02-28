https://sputniknews.com/20220228/anarchy-in-the-ukraine-zelensky-frees-convicts-with-military-experience-1093446109.html
Anarchy in the Ukraine: Zelensky Frees Convicts With Military Experience
Anarchy in the Ukraine: Zelensky Frees Convicts With Military Experience
ukraine
Anarchy in the Ukraine: Zelensky Frees Convicts With Military Experience
The long-running crisis in Ukraine which began after a Western-backed coup in Kiev in 2014 escalated dramatically late last week after Russia launched a military operation to demilitarize the country. The operation began after weeks of escalating artillery, mortar and sniper attacks by Kiev forces against the Donbass republics.
Ukraine will free convicts with combat experience from the country’s prisons and send them to the “hottest” parts of the front to fight Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced.
“A decision has been approved which was not easy from a moral standpoint, but useful from the perspective of our country’s defence. In conditions of martial law, war veterans, Ukrainians with real combat experience will be released from custody and will be able to make amends for their guilt in the hottest spots” of the conflict, Zelensky said
in an address Monday.
“The key now is defence. When I ran for president, I said that each of us is a president. Because we are all responsible for our state. And now it’s turned out that each of us is a warrior. A warrior in his own place. And I am confident that each of us will win,” he added.
Zelensky’s decision comes following the move by authorities in Kiev on Friday to hand out over 18,000 assault rifles to residents, no questions asked, no identification required.
The measure was immediately followed by widespread reports of looting and marauding, attacks on civilians, and gunfights in the streets of the capital between heavily armed gang members, nationalist battalions and the Ukrainian military, with the city quickly degenerating into lawlessness.
Ukrainian opposition lawmaker Ilya Kiva slammed
authorities over the decision to hand out the firearms, suggesting it essentially amounted to “a license for murder” and saying that fighters from the so-called territorial defence forces had already killed dozens of civilians.
Russia began a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday which President Vladimir Putin said was aimed at “demilitarizing and denazifying” the country following requests for assistance from the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, which asked Russia to help them halt escalating attacks by Ukrainian forces. Russia recognized the Donbass republics as independent states last Monday following the complete breakdown of the Minsk Agreements amid hundreds of attacks across the line of contact on a daily basis, with prompted Donetsk and Lugansk authorities to start the evacuation of their civilian populations and a mass mobilization.