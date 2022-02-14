Lavrov: Russia Partially Unsatisfied With US Response to Security Proposals

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has stated that Moscow is partially unsatisfied with the response that it received to its security proposals from the US.Discussing the West's responses to the security proposals with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Lavrov said that Russia has prepared its response to the US and NATO and suggested that Moscow will continue the dialogue with the West on security guarantees. He noted that both the US and NATO are ready to start serious talks on some of the security guarantees mentioned in the Russian proposals.At the same time, the foreign minister assured Putin that Russia will try to obtain responses to the questions from the security proposals that remained unanswered. Lavrov specifically mentioned a special message that he had sent to colleagues in the West, in which he pointed at the need to uphold the principle of indivisible security.
Russia put forth its proposals on regional security at the end of last year amid growing tensions around Ukraine. The West, which claims that Russia is planning an "invasion", rejected Moscow's key proposals for ensuring stability and security in the region.
"I received an unsatisfactory response. None of my fellow ministers responded to my direct message. [The EU and NATO's responses said:] 'Don't worry; we need to continue the dialogue; the main goal is to ensure de-escalation around Ukraine'", Lavov recalled the West's response.