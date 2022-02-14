Registration was successful!
BREAKING: Russia Partially Unsatisfied With US Response to Security Proposals - Lavrov
13.01.2022
Russia-NATO Row on European Security
Russia proposed draft agreements on security guarantees for NATO and the US in late 2021 requesting the alliance not to expand eastward as Moscow considers such a move a threat to its national security. NATO insists it will not allow its "Open Door" policy to be slammed shut.
Lavrov: Russia Partially Unsatisfied With US Response to Security Proposals
14.02.2022
russia-nato row on european security
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has stated that Moscow is partially unsatisfied with the response that it received to its security proposals from the US.Discussing the West's responses to the security proposals with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Lavrov said that Russia has prepared its response to the US and NATO and suggested that Moscow will continue the dialogue with the West on security guarantees. He noted that both the US and NATO are ready to start serious talks on some of the security guarantees mentioned in the Russian proposals.At the same time, the foreign minister assured Putin that Russia will try to obtain responses to the questions from the security proposals that remained unanswered. Lavrov specifically mentioned a special message that he had sent to colleagues in the West, in which he pointed at the need to uphold the principle of indivisible security.
Lavrov: Russia Partially Unsatisfied With US Response to Security Proposals

12:40 GMT 14.02.2022 (Updated: 13:12 GMT 14.02.2022)
Tim Korso
Tim Korso
Russia put forth its proposals on regional security at the end of last year amid growing tensions around Ukraine. The West, which claims that Russia is planning an "invasion", rejected Moscow's key proposals for ensuring stability and security in the region.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has stated that Moscow is partially unsatisfied with the response that it received to its security proposals from the US.
"We have received the responses - the response from the US and the response from NATO. We carefully studied them together with our colleagues[...]. We are primarily interested in the answer of the United States, because it is evident who plays the main role in resolving these issues among Western nations".
Discussing the West's responses to the security proposals with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Lavrov said that Russia has prepared its response to the US and NATO and suggested that Moscow will continue the dialogue with the West on security guarantees. He noted that both the US and NATO are ready to start serious talks on some of the security guarantees mentioned in the Russian proposals.
At the same time, the foreign minister assured Putin that Russia will try to obtain responses to the questions from the security proposals that remained unanswered. Lavrov specifically mentioned a special message that he had sent to colleagues in the West, in which he pointed at the need to uphold the principle of indivisible security.
"I received an unsatisfactory response. None of my fellow ministers responded to my direct message. [The EU and NATO's responses said:] 'Don't worry; we need to continue the dialogue; the main goal is to ensure de-escalation around Ukraine'", Lavov recalled the West's response.
