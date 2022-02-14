https://sputniknews.com/20220214/lavrov-russia-partially-unsatisfied-with-us-response-to-security-proposals-1093021882.html

Lavrov: Russia Partially Unsatisfied With US Response to Security Proposals

Lavrov: Russia Partially Unsatisfied With US Response to Security Proposals

Russia put forth its proposals on regional security at the end of last year amid growing tensions around Ukraine. The West, which claims that Russia is... 14.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-14T12:40+0000

2022-02-14T12:40+0000

2022-02-14T13:12+0000

russia

us

russia-nato row on european security

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1093021882.jpg?1644844331

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has stated that Moscow is partially unsatisfied with the response that it received to its security proposals from the US.Discussing the West's responses to the security proposals with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Lavrov said that Russia has prepared its response to the US and NATO and suggested that Moscow will continue the dialogue with the West on security guarantees. He noted that both the US and NATO are ready to start serious talks on some of the security guarantees mentioned in the Russian proposals.At the same time, the foreign minister assured Putin that Russia will try to obtain responses to the questions from the security proposals that remained unanswered. Lavrov specifically mentioned a special message that he had sent to colleagues in the West, in which he pointed at the need to uphold the principle of indivisible security.

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

russia, us