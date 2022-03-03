https://sputniknews.com/20220303/legally-single-kim-kardashian-wins-divorce-bid-from-kanye-1093537023.html

'Legally Single': Kim Kardashian Wins Divorce Bid From Kanye

After seven years of marriage, reality TV star Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from American rapper Kanye West in February 2021 and requested to be declared... 03.03.2022, Sputnik International

The controversial and high-profile divorce case of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West has taken a new twist as a Los Angeles judge on Wednesday granted permission to terminate their marital status.Kim had filed a petition to end her marriage with Kanye through a bifurcation proceeding, allowing her to change her marital status while other issues are addressed.While hearing her petition on Wednesday, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Steve Cochran passed the judgment in Kim's favour and said; 'The court grants termination of the marital status".The 44-year-old rapper had opposed the divorce and also made a public appeal for his wife to return to their marriage. Ahead of the crucial court hearing on Wednesday, Kanye reportedly fired his third lawyer Chris Melcher and retained a new attorney to represent him in the divorce case with estranged wife Kim Kardashian. Sources told TMZ that Kanye and Chris' relationship "had become extremely difficult, with little communication", so the 44-year-old rapper fired him from the divorce case.Kanye also kept changing his mind on whether he wanted to settle things amicably with Kim, 41, or put up a fight like he did when he objected to her initial divorce demands, a source revealed.The feud between Kim and Kanye turned murkier when the latter publicly criticised her parenting and her new relationship with comedian-actor Pete Davidson on Instagram.

