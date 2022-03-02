https://sputniknews.com/20220302/kanye-west-reportedly-fires-another-divorce-attorney-ahead-of-court-hearing-against-kim-kardashian-1093506449.html
Kanye West Reportedly Fires Another Divorce Attorney Ahead of Court Hearing Against Kim Kardashian
Ahead of a crucial court hearing on Wednesday in his divorce from estranged wife Kim Kardashian, Kanye West has reportedly fired his third lawyer Chris Melcher, hiring a new attorney to represent him.Sources told TMZ that Kanye and Chris' relationship "had become extremely difficult, with little communication", so the 44-year-old rapper fired him from being his attorney in the divorce case. Kanye also kept changing his mind on whether he wanted to settle things amicably with Kim, 41, or put up a fight like he did when he objected to her initial divorce demands, a source revealed. To fight the divorce battle with Kim, Kanye has now hired attorney Samantha Spector, who recently represented Nicole Young in her divorce from American rapper Dr. Dre. While Kim is expected to call in or video chat for the hearing, it's "highly unlikely" that Kanye will show up in person, the report says.
After seven years of marriage, reality TV star Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from American rapper Kanye West in February 2021 and requested to be declared legally single. They share four children: North, 8; Saint, 6; Chicago, 4; and Psalm, 2.
Ahead of a crucial court hearing on Wednesday in his divorce from estranged wife Kim Kardashian
, Kanye West
has reportedly fired his third lawyer Chris Melcher, hiring a new attorney to represent him.
Sources told TMZ
that Kanye and Chris' relationship "had become extremely difficult, with little communication", so the 44-year-old rapper fired him from being his attorney in the divorce case
.
Kanye
also kept changing his mind on whether he wanted to settle things amicably with Kim, 41, or put up a fight like he did when he objected to her initial divorce demands, a source revealed.
To fight the divorce battle
with Kim, Kanye has now hired attorney Samantha Spector, who recently represented Nicole Young in her divorce from American rapper Dr. Dre.
While Kim is expected to call in or video chat for the hearing, it's "highly unlikely" that Kanye will show up in person, the report says.