BREAKING: Google Reportedly Blocks Apps Connected to Sputnik, RT From Play App Store Across Europe
https://sputniknews.com/20220301/live-updates-ukraines-zelensky-says-hes-ready-to-negotiate-with-putin-1093497768.html
LIVE UPDATES: Ukraine's Zelensky Says He's Ready to Negotiate With Putin
LIVE UPDATES: Ukraine's Zelensky Says He's Ready to Negotiate With Putin
The Montreux Convention was adopted in 1936 to ensure the freedom of passage through the Bosphorus and Dardanelles Straits for merchant ships, both in times of... 01.03.2022, Sputnik International
On the contact line in Donbass

LIVE UPDATES: Ukraine's Zelensky Says He's Ready to Negotiate With Putin

19:25 GMT 01.03.2022 (Updated: 04:18 GMT 02.03.2022)
The Montreux Convention was adopted in 1936 to ensure the freedom of passage through the Bosphorus and Dardanelles Straits for merchant ships, both in times of peace and war. In emergency situations, Turkey has the right to prohibit or restrict the passage of military ships through the straits.
On Thursday, Russia announced a special military operation in Ukraine, following the request of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics to defend them from Kiev aggression, which has intensified in recent weeks in violation of the Minsk accords.
The delegations of Russia and Ukraine agreed at a negotiation in Belarus on Monday to hold a new round of talks on the Belarusian-Polish border in the next few days, after they "found several points on which you can forecast common position".
The Russian Defense Ministry stated that Russia does not intend to occupy Ukraine and the troops will leave the country after the operation.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
03:57 GMT 02.03.2022
Japan Reportedly Temporarily Closes Its Embassy in Kiev, Opens Liaison Office in Lvov
MOSCOW(Sputnik) - Japan on Wednesday temporarily closed its embassy in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev due to the ongoing Russian special military operation in Ukraine, media reported.

Japanese news agency Kyodo News cited Japan's Foreign Ministry as saying that the embassy was temporarily closed and will be transferred to a temporary liaison office set up in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.

The ministry added that the liaison office will continue providing support to Japanese nationals in Ukraine, especially those trying to flee the country.
03:55 GMT 02.03.2022
American Express Says Suspended Relationship With Sanctioned Russian Banks
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US financial company American Express on Wednesday has suspended relationship with sanctioned Russian banks over the situation in Ukraine, the Company's Chairman and CEO, Stephen J. Squeri, said in a statement.
"Our business in Russia is small, consisting of one partner that issues cards and a handful that acquire merchants for payment transactions. Since the beginning of this crisis, we have been complying with U.S. and international sanctions, which has resulted in us halting relationships with impacted bank partners in Russia, and we will continue to comply with all relevant laws as the situation evolves," the statement read.
03:07 GMT 02.03.2022
Biden Officially Announces Closure of American Airspace to Russian Aircraft
The logo of Russia's flagship airline Aeroflot is seen on an Airbus A320-200 in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, September 26, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.03.2022
Biden: US Will Close American Airspace to All Russian Flights, Aircraft
02:18 GMT
02:13 GMT 02.03.2022
Biden Begins His First 'State of The Union' Address Amid Heightened Tensions With Russia
The U.S. House of Representatives ahead of President Joe Biden's first State of the Union Address in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, U.S, March 1, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.03.2022
US President Joe Biden Delivers State of Union Address
02:08 GMT
01:34 GMT 02.03.2022
Boeing Suspending Parts, Maintenance & Technical Support Services for Russian Airlines
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The aerospace company Boeing said it is suspending its parts, maintenance and technical support services for Russian airlines.

"We have suspended major operations in Moscow and temporarily closed our office in Kyiv," the company said in a statement on Tuesday. "We are also suspending parts, maintenance and technical support for services for Russian airlines. As the conflict continues, our teams are focused on ensuring the safety of our teammates in the region."
01:12 GMT 02.03.2022
Canada Imposes Sanctions on Russian Security Council Effective Immediately - Statement
TORONTO (Sputnik) - Canada has imposed sanctions against all of the Russian Security Council’s 18 members in response to Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine, Global Affairs Canada said.

"Canada is imposing new sanctions in response to Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine. The new amendments impose restrictions on 18 members of the Security Council of the Russian Federation responsible for these actions," the statement issued on Tuesday read.

While Canada announced personal sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and a few other senior official last week, the new decree affects the entirety of the Security Council, including Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin.

Furthermore, Ottawa is expanding the scope of the sanctions against the Russian Central Bank, National Wealth Fund and Ministry of Finance.

The sanctions go into effect immediately, according to Global Affairs.
The development came as Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly also chose to refer the Ukraine crisis to the International Criminal Court over allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity.
01:00 GMT 02.03.2022
Ukraine Considers Banning Russian Vessels From Entering Its Territorial Waters, Seaports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian authorities were considering banning Russian vessels from entering its territorial waters and seaports, and banning Ukrainian vessels from docking at Russian ports, the Ukrainian Ministry of Infrastructure said on Wednesday.

"An administrative document is being prepared regarding the prohibition of navigation in the territorial waters of Ukraine, as well as calls at seaports of Ukraine: vessels flying the flag of Russia; vessels whose owners, participants (shareholders, members) or ultimate beneficiaries are citizens of Russia, legal entities that are registered in Russia, as well as individuals and legal entities against which sanctions are imposed (under the law of Ukraine 'On Sanctions')," the statement, published on the website, read.

Ukraine also urged other countries to prohibit maritime traffic with Russia and the service of Russian vessels in foreign ports.

"Ukraine has sent almost 50 appeals to the leading maritime powers and the world associations with information about the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and the facts of gross violation of international maritime law by Russia. We demand to stop maritime traffic with Russian ports, as well as servicing of Russian vessels in foreign ports," the statement read.
00:32 GMT 02.03.2022
ExxonMobil to Discontinue Operations at Sakhalin-1 Project, Vows No New Investments - Statement
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Energy company Exxon Mobil will discontinue operations at its Sakhalin-1 project in Russia and end investments in Russian developments in response to the country’s ongoing military operations in Ukraine, the company said in a press release.

"ExxonMobil operates the Sakhalin-1 project on behalf of an international consortium of Japanese, Indian and Russian companies. In response to recent events, we are beginning the process to discontinue operations and developing steps to exit the Sakhalin-1 venture," the company said on Tuesday.

The company will also not invest in any new developments in Russia given the current situation, the press release added.
00:27 GMT 02.03.2022
OSCE Says Mission in Ukraine Withdrawn From Kharkhov to Dnipro, Awaits Further Evacuation
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The monitoring team of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's Special Monitoring Mission (OSCE SMM) on Wednesday has been withdrawn from the Ukrainian city of Kharkhov to Dnipro and awaits further evacuation from Ukraine.

"On 1 March, the Monitoring Teams from Donetsk and Lugansk Patrol Hubs in non-government controlled areas were evacuated, while the Kharkhov Monitoring Team was withdrawn to Dnipro, pending onward movement out of the country," the statement read.

The OSCE added that the OSCE SMM monitoring team in Kherson remains in a shelter due to "multiple explosions and heavy machine-gun fire in and around the cities of Donetsk, Kharkhov, and Kherson."

The organization added that "the Chief Monitor and senior management will remain in Ukraine until the evacuation process is complete."
00:16 GMT 02.03.2022
Russia to Continue Deepening Cooperation with Latin America Despite Sanctions - Ambassador
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Russian Ambassador in Caracas Sergei Melik-Bagdasarov has told Sputnik that Moscow's cooperation with Venezuela and other Latin American countries was not opportunistic and that Russia will continue to deepen cooperation despite Western sanctions.

"Contacts with the Venezuelan leadership are maintained regularly," Melik-Bagdasarov said.

"Our cooperation with Venezuela and other countries of Latin America and the Caribbean is developing on a systematic basis and is not opportunistic. We will continue to step up cooperation even in the face of unlawful unilateral coercive measures of the United States and European countries," the ambassador added.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger. Since then, hostilities have been taking place in Ukraine, and the West has been increasing sanctions pressure on Moscow.
00:15 GMT 02.03.2022
US Expected to Reportedly Ban Russian Aircraft From American Airspace
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration is expected to ban Russian aircraft from US airspace, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The order is expected to be issued within the next 24 hours and will apply to all Russian-owned-and-operated aircraft, the reports said on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
22:12 GMT 01.03.2022
World Bank Preparing $3 Billion Emergency Aid Package for Ukraine
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The World Bank is preparing a $3 billion support package for Ukraine in the coming months and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is soon considering requests for emergency financing, World Bank Group President David Malpass and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on a statement.

"Our institutions are working together to support Ukraine on the financing and policy fronts and are urgently increasing that support. We have been in daily contact with the authorities on crisis measures… At the World Bank Group, we are preparing a $3 billion package of support in the coming months, starting with a fast-disbursing budget support operation for at least $350 million that will be submitted to the Board for approval this week, followed by $200 million in fast-disbursing support for health and education," the statement said on Tuesday.

The IMF Board could consider Ukraine’s request for emergency financing through the Rapid Financing Instrument as early as next week, the statement also said. The IMF is also continuing to work on Ukraine’s Stand-By Arrangement program, under which an additional $2.2 billion is available between now and the ended of June, the statement added.
22:09 GMT 01.03.2022
US Senate Democrats Block Republican Bill to Boost Aid for Ukraine, Sanction Russian Energy
21:50 GMT 01.03.2022
US Automaker Ford Suspends 'Limited Operations' in Russia Effective Immediately
21:39 GMT 01.03.2022
Russian Envoy to UN in Geneva: Time Has Come to Withdraw Nuclear Weapons From Europe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The time has come to withdraw nuclear weapons from Western and Eastern Europe, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva Gennady Gatilov said on Tuesday.
"The time is right to remove nuclear weapons from Western and Eastern Europe and everywhere else," Gatilov told Lebanese broadcaster Al-Mayadeen.

The envoy added that US military bases pose a threat to Russia's security, and Moscow has long demanded that Washington remove these weapons from Russia's borders.

In addition, the Russian diplomat pointed out that the United States will not be able to exclude Russia from the UN Human Rights Council or the UN Security Council. He also indicated that Moscow is not convinced that the looming dialogue will bring the desired results between Ukrainian and Russian officials.

"Contacts have begun between the Ukrainian delegation and Russia, and we hope that these contacts will continue in the nearest future and will serve as the beginning of a political solution," Gatilov told Lebanese broadcaster Al-Mayadeen.

"We support diplomatic means, but this diplomacy must respect the positions of all countries and should be carried out on the basis of equality, which unfortunately we do not see... We do not see the desire of the Ukrainian regime to try to find a legitimate and balanced solution to this problem," Gatilov added.
21:33 GMT 01.03.2022
Foreign Minister: Turkey Expects Russia and Ukraine to Reach Ceasefire Agreement in Upcoming Talks
21:27 GMT 01.03.2022
Canada Reviewing Holdings of Russian 'Oligarchs,' Firms in Country - Finance Minister
TORONTO (Sputnik) - Canada will review the holdings of all Russian so-called oligarchs and companies in the country, Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said.

"We are looking carefully at the holdings of all Russian oligarchs and Russian companies inside Canada," Freeland said on Tuesday. "We're reviewing them and everything is on the table."
Freeland further admitted that additional sanctions expected to be placed on Russia in the coming days could see Ottawa and its allies suffer from some collateral damages.
20:53 GMT 01.03.2022
Apple: RT, Sputnik News Apps Will No Longer Be Available for Download Outside Russia
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Apple said on Tuesday that it is pausing all product sales in Russia and has limited Apple Pay and other services in the country due to the military operation in Ukraine.

"We have paused all product sales in Russia," Apple said in a statement. "Last week, we stopped all exports into our sales channel in the country. Apple Pay and other services have been limited. RT News and Sputnik News are no longer available for download from the App Store outside Russia."
20:01 GMT 01.03.2022
White House: Ukrainian Ambassador Will Sit With First Lady During Biden's State of the Union Address
The U.S. Capitol is seen behind the U.S. flag, Ukrainian flag and the flag of Washington, D.C., in Washington, Tuesday, March, 1, 2022. President Joe Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address at a precipitous moment for the nation. Biden is aiming to navigate the country out of a pandemic, reboot his stalled domestic agenda and confront Russia’s aggression. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.03.2022
Ukraine Envoy to US to Join First Lady During Biden's State of Union Address Tuesday Evening
Yesterday, 19:57 GMT
19:59 GMT 01.03.2022
Roskomnadzor Restricts Access to Ekho Moskvy, Dozhd Broadcasters
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor said it had restricted access to the media resources of the Ekho Moskvy radio station and the Dozhd TV channel (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia).

"Based on the request of the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office, Roskomnadzor restricted access to the media resources of Ekho Moskvy and Dozhd TV Channel for the purposeful regular placement of information materials containing false information regarding the essence of the special military operation on the territory of Ukraine, its form, methods of conducting hostilities, quantitative human losses of the Russian Armed Forces, shelling and casualties among the civilian population, as well as calling for the organization of mass (public) events on the territory of Russia," the watchdog said.

Roskomnadzor clarified that the current Russian legislation provides for liability for the placement of such illegal information in accordance with Article 13.15 of the Russian Administrative Code.
