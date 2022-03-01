LIVE UPDATES: Ukraine's Zelensky Says He's Ready to Negotiate With Putin

Russian Envoy to UN in Geneva: Time Has Come to Withdraw Nuclear Weapons From Europe

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The time has come to withdraw nuclear weapons from Western and Eastern Europe, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva Gennady Gatilov said on Tuesday.

"The time is right to remove nuclear weapons from Western and Eastern Europe and everywhere else," Gatilov told Lebanese broadcaster Al-Mayadeen.



The envoy added that US military bases pose a threat to Russia's security, and Moscow has long demanded that Washington remove these weapons from Russia's borders.



In addition, the Russian diplomat pointed out that the United States will not be able to exclude Russia from the UN Human Rights Council or the UN Security Council. He also indicated that Moscow is not convinced that the looming dialogue will bring the desired results between Ukrainian and Russian officials.



"Contacts have begun between the Ukrainian delegation and Russia, and we hope that these contacts will continue in the nearest future and will serve as the beginning of a political solution," Gatilov told Lebanese broadcaster Al-Mayadeen.



"We support diplomatic means, but this diplomacy must respect the positions of all countries and should be carried out on the basis of equality, which unfortunately we do not see... We do not see the desire of the Ukrainian regime to try to find a legitimate and balanced solution to this problem," Gatilov added.