LIVE UPDATES: Ukraine's Zelensky Says He's Ready to Negotiate With Putin

On Thursday, Russia announced a special military operation in Ukraine, following the request of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics to defend them from Kiev aggression, which has intensified in recent weeks in violation of the Minsk accords.
The delegations of Russia and Ukraine agreed at a negotiation in Belarus on Monday to hold a new round of talks on the Belarusian-Polish border in the next few days, after they "found several points on which you can forecast common position".
The Russian Defense Ministry stated that Russia does not intend to occupy Ukraine and the troops will leave the country after the operation.
