BREAKING: Biden Officially Announces US Will Close American Airspace to All Russian Flights
Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to Congress on Tuesday, 1 March in Washington, DC.The US president delivers the address annually before a joint session of the US Congress. Traditionally, the president outlines the US economic and security situation and discusses the administration’s legislative agenda.According to US media, this year, President Biden will focus on the economy and Russia amid the ongoing Moscow's special operation in Ukraine to disarm and 'denazify' the country.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
us, joe biden, state of the union

US President Joe Biden Delivers State of Union Address

02:08 GMT 02.03.2022
The first State of the Union address by US President Joe Biden is taking place before a full joint session of Congress after last year's was limited to 20 percent capacity due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to Congress on Tuesday, 1 March in Washington, DC.
The US president delivers the address annually before a joint session of the US Congress. Traditionally, the president outlines the US economic and security situation and discusses the administration’s legislative agenda.
According to US media, this year, President Biden will focus on the economy and Russia amid the ongoing Moscow's special operation in Ukraine to disarm and 'denazify' the country.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
