Biden: US Will Close American Airspace to All Russian Flights

Russian flights will no longer be permitted in American air space as the US continues to take aggressive actions to counter Moscow's recent military actions in and near Ukraine, Biden announced during his SOTU. "He has no idea what's coming," Biden said of Putin, claiming the Russian economy is "reeling" due to Putin alone.
ukraine
As the US continues to pursue a pressure campaign against Russia over the situation in Ukraine, foreign policy is expected to be a major topic in US President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union address at the US Capitol building at 9 p.m. ET. The 46th president of the US was expected to take a hard stance against Moscow while flexing NATO unity.
Russian flights will no longer be permitted in American air space as the US continues to take aggressive actions to counter Moscow's recent military actions in and near Ukraine, Biden announced during his SOTU.
“We will join our allies in closing off American air space to all Russian flights–further isolating Russia–and adding an additional squeeze–on their economy," he announced, touting losses in Russian stocks and a decline in value for the Russian ruble.
"He has no idea what's coming," Biden said of Putin, claiming the Russian economy is "reeling" due to Putin alone.