Biden: US Will Close American Airspace to All Russian Flights

As the US continues to pursue a pressure campaign against Russia over the situation in Ukraine, foreign policy is expected to be a major topic in US President... 02.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-02T02:18+0000

2022-03-02T02:18+0000

2022-03-02T02:27+0000

joe biden

state of the union

airspace

russia

ukraine

Russian flights will no longer be permitted in American air space as the US continues to take aggressive actions to counter Moscow's recent military actions in and near Ukraine, Biden announced during his SOTU. "He has no idea what's coming," Biden said of Putin, claiming the Russian economy is "reeling" due to Putin alone.

ukraine

