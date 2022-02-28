International
BREAKING: Russia Restricts Flights of Airlines of 36 Countries in Response to Bans on Air Travels
Russia, as a response to a ban the European states placed on the operation of flights of Russian aircraft, has limited the operation of flights via the airlines of 36 states, the Federal Air Transport Agency said.As specified, the restrictions will affect the air carriers of the following countries: Austria, Albania, Anguilla, Belgium, Bulgaria, British Virgin Islands, Great Britain, Hungary, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Denmark (+ Greenland, Faroe Islands, Territorial Sea), Jersey, Ireland, Iceland , Spain, Italy, Canada, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Finland, France, Croatia, Czech Republic, Sweden and Estonia.Flights from these countries can be performed with a special permit issued by the Federal Air Transport Agency or the Russian Foreign Ministry.On 21 February, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognizing the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics and on 24 February Russia launched a military operation to demilitarize Ukraine. In an address to citizens, Putin said that the circumstances "require decisive and immediate action," as the Donbass republics asked for help.In turn, the Russian Defence Ministry stressed that the Russian Armed Forces did not launch any strikes on the cities of Ukraine: military infrastructure was disabled by high-precision means.In response, Western countries have imposed anti-Russian sanctions. EU announced the decision to close the airspace for Russian aircraft.
13:04 GMT 28.02.2022 (Updated: 13:51 GMT 28.02.2022)
