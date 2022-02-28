https://sputniknews.com/20220228/points-of-contact-for-common-positions-found-at-russia-ukraine-talks-delegation-head-says-1093456750.html

Points of Contact for Common Positions Found at Russia-Ukraine Talks, Russian Delegation Head Says

Points of Contact for Common Positions Found at Russia-Ukraine Talks, Russian Delegation Head Says

Russian and Ukrainian officials agreed to meet in the southeastern Belarusian city of Gomel on Monday for talks aimed at halting the fighting in Ukraine and... 28.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-28T16:29+0000

2022-02-28T16:29+0000

2022-02-28T16:56+0000

russia

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1093456750.jpg?1646067407

The Russian and Ukrainian sides have found some points of contact from which common positions could be built on, Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation, has told reporters.First and foremost, this included agreement to continue negotiations. "The next meeting will take place in the coming days on the Polish-Belarusian border. There is a corresponding agreement on this," Medinsky said. "Until then, each delegation - the leadership of each delegations will consult on each of the negotiating positions with the leadership of their respective country," he noted.Mikhail Podolyak, an advisor to the head of Ukrainian President's Office, confirmed that the possibility of a second round of talks in the near future was discussed.Leonid Slutsky, another member of the Russian delegation and the head of the Duma's Committee on Foreign Affairs, confirmed that the two sides had found "a number of important points on which progress can be reached." The next meeting will be held "in the coming days," he said."The Ukrainian delegation was ready to listen and participate in the most detailed discussion of the essence of the issues on today's agenda," Slutsky added. "The main result is that the negotiations took place, that the parties heard each other," the lawmaker said.Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei promised that his country was ready to do its part in resolving the crisis between Russia and Ukraine, to promote a positive result.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, ukraine