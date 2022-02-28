https://sputniknews.com/20220228/european-union-determined-to-further-increase-military-aid-to-ukraine-borrell-says-1093453678.html

European Union Determined to Further Increase Military Aid to Ukraine, Borrell Says

The US and its NATO allies have already pumped nearly $3 billion in military assistance into Kiev since the 2014 Maidan coup d'etat, with US President Joe... 28.02.2022, Sputnik International

Brussels is determined to send additional weapons supplies to Ukraine, and will sanction Belarus and any other country found to be "collaborating" with Russia on Ukraine, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has said.Speaking at a meeting of EU defence ministers on Monday, Borrell said the emergency conference was aimed at discussing "the military situation on the ground, how the war in Ukraine is going on."The foreign minister expressed satisfaction with reports on the ground, claiming that Russia was "paying a high toll on number of casualties."EU Ready to Fight the Russians to the Last UkrainianThe EU will also assist Kiev with intelligence, the diplomat indicated, with the satellite center in Madrid to provide intel on Russian troop movements to the Ukrainian side and EU countries."But we have to be ready to pay the price, or we will have to pay a much higher price in the future," Borrell said, hinting that "relations with Russia will no longer be determined by trade." The official urged the West to reduce as quickly as possible its dependents on Russian oil and gas. He also urged the EU to consider what more could be done against Russia on top of the already implemented financial sanctions.The United States agreed to the delivery of $350 million in new military aid to Ukraine on Saturday, bringing US arms deliveries to the country to over $1 billion in the past year alone.The EU approved 450 million euros in aid for weapons to Kiev.Germany, which long resisted lethal weapons deliveries, authorized sending 1,000 anti-tank rocket launchers, 500 Stinger SAM missiles, 9 howitzers, 14 armoured vehicles and some 10,000 tonnes of fuel.Belgium has promised to send 2,000 machine guns, 3,000 automatic rifles and 200 anti-tank weapons, as well as 3,800 tonnes of fuel, while the Netherlands has reported already shipping sniper rifles and helmets and promising to deliver 200 Stinger anti-aircraft missiles soon. Denmark on Sunday dispatched 2,700 anti-tank weapons and has allowed volunteers to join so-called 'international brigades' to fight against the Russians.In late January, Czechia already approved the delivery of 4,000 artillery shells to Ukrainian forces worth 1.5 million euros, but these have yet to be delivered.Canada and Romania have committed protective military equipment such as helmets and bullet proof vests, with 11 Romanian military hospitals also made ready to aid wounded Ukrainians. Portugal, meanwhile, intends to send protective equipment and night vision goggles, plus grenades, ammunition and G3 automatic rifles. Finally, Croatia has vowed to send 16 million euros worth of protective equipment and small arms.The US, France, Israel, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Turkey, Greece, Denmark and Germany have also committed cash for "humanitarian aid," either in the form of emergency supplies or direct cash transfers to Kiev.

