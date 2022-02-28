https://sputniknews.com/20220228/un-general-assembly-holds-emergency-session-on-ukraine-1093453477.html
UN General Assembly Holds Emergency Session on Ukraine
UN General Assembly Holds Emergency Session on Ukraine
Earlier in the day, negotiations between Russia and Ukraine started in the Gomel region of Belarus. 28.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-28T15:17+0000
2022-02-28T15:17+0000
2022-02-28T15:17+0000
world
un general assembly
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107690/80/1076908008_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_02604985bf33396bbd50edcbda425ce5.jpg
The UN General Assembly is convening in New York City for a special session on the situation in Ukraine.On 24 February, Russia launched a special operation to demilitarise Ukraine, responding to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics for help in countering the aggression of Ukrainian forces.As a response to the launched operation Western nations have increased sanctions pressure on Russia.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107690/80/1076908008_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3654fcdd0424cde3d78a39ad414eab1d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
world, un general assembly
UN General Assembly Holds Emergency Session on Ukraine
Subscribe
Earlier in the day, negotiations between Russia and Ukraine started in the Gomel region of Belarus.
The UN General Assembly is convening in New York City for a special session on the situation in Ukraine.
On 24 February, Russia launched a special operation to demilitarise Ukraine, responding to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics for help in countering the aggression of Ukrainian forces.
As a response to the launched operation Western nations have increased sanctions pressure on Russia.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!