UN General Assembly Holds Emergency Session on Ukraine

UN General Assembly Holds Emergency Session on Ukraine

Earlier in the day, negotiations between Russia and Ukraine started in the Gomel region of Belarus. 28.02.2022, Sputnik International

The UN General Assembly is convening in New York City for a special session on the situation in Ukraine.On 24 February, Russia launched a special operation to demilitarise Ukraine, responding to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics for help in countering the aggression of Ukrainian forces.As a response to the launched operation Western nations have increased sanctions pressure on Russia.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

