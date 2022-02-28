International
BREAKING: Ukraine Solution Possible Only if Russia's Security Interests Are Considered, Putin Tells Macron
UN General Assembly Holds Emergency Session on Ukraine
UN General Assembly Holds Emergency Session on Ukraine
Earlier in the day, negotiations between Russia and Ukraine started in the Gomel region of Belarus. 28.02.2022, Sputnik International
The UN General Assembly is convening in New York City for a special session on the situation in Ukraine.On 24 February, Russia launched a special operation to demilitarise Ukraine, responding to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics for help in countering the aggression of Ukrainian forces.As a response to the launched operation Western nations have increased sanctions pressure on Russia.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
world, un general assembly

UN General Assembly Holds Emergency Session on Ukraine

15:17 GMT 28.02.2022
Earlier in the day, negotiations between Russia and Ukraine started in the Gomel region of Belarus.
The UN General Assembly is convening in New York City for a special session on the situation in Ukraine.
On 24 February, Russia launched a special operation to demilitarise Ukraine, responding to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics for help in countering the aggression of Ukrainian forces.
As a response to the launched operation Western nations have increased sanctions pressure on Russia.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
