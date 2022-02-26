https://sputniknews.com/20220226/putin-ordered-troops-to-stop-ukraine-op-but-it-resumed-after-kiev-refused-to-negotiate-peskov-says-1093394724.html

Kremlin: Russia Paused Military Op for Talks, but Ukraine Rejected Negotiations

Russia and its allies from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics launched a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday aimed at "demilitarising and... 26.02.2022, Sputnik International

ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a temporary halt to the Russian military operation in Ukraine on Friday afternoon in connection with the expectation of negotiations with Kiev, but the operation was resumed Saturday afternoon after the Ukrainian leadership refused to talk, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.Peskov clarified that the halt in the advance did not lead to a halt in fighting, with hostilities continuing in a number of locations."There were clashes with mobile groups of nationalists and Banderites, who used light vehicles and trucks fitted with weapons on the principle of 'jihad mobiles', only there they are now called 'Bandera mobiles'," the spokesman said.

