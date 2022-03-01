https://sputniknews.com/20220301/ukraine-envoy-to-us-to-join-first-lady-during-state-of-union-address-tuesday-evening-1093499137.html

Ukraine Envoy to US to Join First Lady During Biden's State of Union Address Tuesday Evening

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Ukraine Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova will join US first lady Jill Biden in the viewing box during the State of the... 01.03.2022, Sputnik International

"The Second Gentleman, Mr. Douglas Emhoff, the President’s sister, Valerie Biden Owens and the Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States, Oksana Markarova, will also join the First Lady in the viewing box," the White House said.Volodymyr Zelensky called on US President Joe Biden to deliver a special message on Ukraine during his State of the Union speech later on Tuesday.Biden in his first State of the Union address is expected to layout his plan to tackle rising inflation in the United States and the United States' geopolitical tensions with Russia with respect to Ukraine.Article 2 of the US Constitution requires the US president to give Congress information on the State of the Union and recommend to their consideration such measures as he deems to be necessary and expedient.The US president delivers the State of the Union address annually before a joint session of Congress. Traditionally, the president outlines the US economic and security situation and discusses the administration’s legislative agenda.Biden is scheduled to begin delivering the address at 9:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday evening (2:00 a.m. GMT) on Wednesday.

