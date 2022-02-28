https://sputniknews.com/20220228/disappointed-worlds-most-expensive-goalie-opens-up-on-penalty-miss-in-chelseas-carabao-cup-loss-1093448120.html

'Disappointed': World's Most Expensive Goalie Opens Up on Penalty Miss in Chelsea's Carabao Cup Loss

Nothing beats the tension and excitement during a penalty shoot-out in a football game: this is the time which can make or break a footballer's reputation... 28.02.2022, Sputnik International

Kepa Arrizabalaga, widely believed to be the most expensive goalkeeper in the world since signing his $95 million deal with Chelsea in 2018, has opened up on his penalty shocker in the Blues' defeat to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final during the weekend."To fall and rise. Disappointed after the big effort during the tournament. We keep working. Thanks Chelsea family for your support," he wrote on Twitter.Arrizabalaga's social media post came after he was brutally criticised by the club's supporters and pundits for his sloppy performance, including sending his penalty well over Liverpool's goal post and, in the process, shattering Chelsea's dreams of victory in the prestigious domestic tournament.The Spanish goalkeeper, who wasn't originally part of Chelsea's starting XI against the Reds, was brought in as a substitute to Edouard Mendy by manager Thomas Tuchel in order to prevent Jurgen Klopp's side from winning the contest.Chelsea's German coach opted to use Arrizabalaga after both teams failed to score in 120 minutes of game time, including half an hour of extra time.However, more drama was to come as both the Reds and the Blues showed nerves of steel to deliver their first 10 penalties each at Wembley Stadium in London.It left the goalkeepers as the deciders of which side would win and whereas Liverpool's Caoimhin Kelleher stepped up to the mark by hitting the back of the net, Arrizabalaga faltered, causing his teammates and Chelsea's supporters the direst agony.He was later consoled by teammates in the stadium.Chelsea's stunning loss also meant that Liverpool remains on course to claim a historic quadruple. Klopp's men are just three points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League, and their campaign in both the FA Cup and the Champions League is still going strong.

