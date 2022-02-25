https://sputniknews.com/20220225/belgian-star-romelu-lukaku-pushing-for-inter-milan-return-amid-uncertainty-over-future-at-chelsea-1093358623.html

Belgian Star Romelu Lukaku Pushing for Inter Milan Return Amid Uncertainty Over Future at Chelsea

Belgian Star Romelu Lukaku Pushing for Inter Milan Return Amid Uncertainty Over Future at Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku has yet to fall in love with his current employers Chelsea despite having two stints at Stamford Bridge. In his first spell, from 2011 to 2014... 25.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-25T10:49+0000

2022-02-25T10:49+0000

2022-02-25T10:49+0000

sport

sport

sport

romelu lukaku

chelsea fc

inter milan

premier league

premier league

english premier league

serie a

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/17/1083689820_0:184:2687:1695_1920x0_80_0_0_c702ad1fb13a5e8f231df5a6118db2fc.jpg

Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku is pushing for a return to his former club Inter Milan after a public fallout with Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport reported.As per the publication, the 28-year-old is desperate to leave Chelsea and even willing to take a pay-cut in order to ease Inter's financial strain because the Serie A side can hardly afford his massive wages.Lukaku returned to Chelsea last summer in a deal worth $131 million, but has grown frustrated with the Blues after admitting in a controversial interview in January that he wasn't happy at the club, before criticising Tuchel's tactics and his handling of him.Lukaku's remarks led to his sacking from Chelsea's starting XI. Eventually, he was forced to issue an apology and make peace with Tuchel.But since then, he has struggled with rhythm in matches, with his worst performance coming against Crystal Palace during the weekend.While Tuchel's boys somehow managed to trump their opponents 1-0, Lukaku registered just seven touches on the ball, a the lowest for a footballer in the Premier League since 2003.Once again, it was Tuchel whose response after Lukaku's poor display fuelled rumours of a rift between the duo, as he declared that he didn't know how to get his star striker back in form.Ex-Irish footballer, Tony Cascarino, who played for the Premier League side during the 1990s, gave more fire to the speculation as he claimed that Lukaku wasn't highly rated by Tuchel and his departure from the club isn't considered as a loss by the 48-year-old German head coach."My gut feeling is Romelu really knows, and this happens a lot in football, the manager doesn't fancy him", Cascarino told British publication talkSport after Chelsea's win over Palace on Saturday.On the other hand, Lukaku has always enjoyed his time at Inter. In fact, his 24 goals were central to their successful campaign in the Serie A after the San Siro-based outfit ended Juventus' nine-year stranglehold in Italy's top flight.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

sport, sport, sport, romelu lukaku, chelsea fc, inter milan, premier league, premier league, english premier league, serie a, football, football, footballer, football, football, football star, football team, football club, transfer, deal, contract, sputnik, manager, head coach