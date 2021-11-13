https://sputniknews.com/20211113/five-managers-who-could-replace-liverpools-jurgen-klopp-at-the-kop-1090700830.html

Five Managers Who Could Replace Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp at the Kop

Jurgen Klopp took over Liverpool in October of 2015. Over the course of three seasons, he slowly built a side capable of challenging for the biggest trophies in the sport. The culmination of his efforts came over a two-year period where he won the 2018-19 Champions League and the 2019-20 Premier League titles.While Klopp has yet to recapture those lofty heights, his side is well-positioned to compete for both the Champions League and Premier League over the next few seasons. The recruitment architect of the Klopp-era, Michael Edwards, has informed the club that he will be stepping down from his post at the end of the season. With Edwards set to depart and Klopp's contract running out in 2024, a golden era at Anfield could be coming to an end.While it will be impossible for any manager to fully capture what Klopp brought to Liverpool, someone will have to try. These are the five managers that Liverpool could target if Klopp walks away in 2024.Steven GerrardThe first name that Liverpool will consider is Steven Gerrard. The newly appointed Aston Villa manager is a Liverpool legend. While hiring former players, regardless of their credentials, has become all the rage, by 2024 Liverpool will know if Gerrard is as good a manager as he was a player.Gerrard has already proven himself in the Scottish top flight. His time in charge of Rangers saw him end Celtic's run of nine consecutive titles, produce an undefeated season, and finish top of their Europa League group.Outside of being a club legend, he got his start in managing Liverpool's youth teams. If Gerrard is successful at Aston Villa over the next few seasons, then the Liverpool job is all his.Thomas TuchelThomas Tuchel is coming off a season where he won the Champions League with Chelsea. Managers with that much success usually don't have to worry about job security. Yet, Chelsea remains an exception to that rule.There's a great chance that Tuchel will be looking for work in 2024, not because he's a bad manager, but because Chelsea hires and fires managers like a day-trader.Tuchel is a candidate for the Liverpool managerial job because he has shown a habit of following Jurgen Klopp. He took over Mainz in 2009 right after Klopp departed the club and then did the same thing when Klopp left Borussia Dortmund in 2015. While this could be a coincidence, it wouldn't be a shock if Liverpool came knocking.Julian NagelsmannJurgen Klopp was a massive hire for Liverpool. Klopp could have had just about any job he wanted, but he chose Liverpool. By 2024, Julian Nagelsmann could be in a similar situation. He looks a lock to win the Bundesliga this season at Bayern Munich and he may add a Champions League as well.Nagelsmann is both extremely gifted and extremely young. He's only 34, and if he ever becomes available he'll be the most hotly pursued manager in the world. Liverpool would be foolish not to try and lure him to Anfield. The question is, would he come?If they were able to land Klopp, then they shouldn't have trouble making a spirited pitch to Nagelsmann. Then again, maybe he decides he wants to win the Bundesliga every year with Munich. If Liverpool can sell him on the challenge, he could be a great hire.Erik ten HagWhat Erik ten Hag is doing at Ajax cannot be overlooked. He has won the Eredivisie twice and this season Ajax have been amongst the best sides in the world. They're tied atop the Eredivisie, with a +35 goal differential through 12 games, and have been perfect in their Champions League group.Ten Hag has proven just about everything he can at Ajax, which means he might not be available in 2024. However, if he moves this summer then he could be ready to move again by 2024.Ten Hag is a manager to watch. If he proves at his next stop that he's the real deal, then he should be one of Liverpool's primary targets.Graham PotterGraham Potter has done wonders a Brighton. While his record isn't sublime, he has consistently squeezed performances out of sides with relatively meagre talent.The best managers turn unknown players into known players and Potter has done that at Brighton. If he continues to have Brighton punch above their weight he'll be managing a big club in no time.Liverpool likely already have their eyes on him after Brighton tied the Reds 2-2 in a match where they looked their equals. Potter is an excellent coach and in an environment like Liverpool where quality players are the expectation, he should have no trouble challenging for trophies.

