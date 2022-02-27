https://sputniknews.com/20220227/us-determination-to-expand-nato-creates-unpredictable-situation-cuban-mfa-says-1093406965.html

US Determination to Expand NATO Creates Unpredictable Situation, Cuban MFA Says

US Determination to Expand NATO Creates Unpredictable Situation, Cuban MFA Says

HAVANA (Sputnik) - The US persistence in pushing forward with NATO’s expansion eastward is leading to unpredictable consequences that could have been avoided... 27.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-27T00:51+0000

2022-02-27T00:51+0000

2022-02-27T00:57+0000

nato

nato expansion

russia

ukraine

conflict

cuba

us

west

situation in ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/1f/1083496266_0:0:3069:1726_1920x0_80_0_0_5bada07461b39f120b6bab7428567c7a.jpg

“The American determination to continue the progressive expansion of NATO towards the borders of the Russian Federation has led to a scenario with implications of unpredictable scope that could have been avoided,” the ministry said on Saturday.The Cuban National Assembly earlier called on the United States to take Russia’s security proposals “seriously and realistically,” saying that Russia has the right to defend itself.Russia submitted its security guarantee requests in December, asking for legal guarantees against further NATO expansion to the east, against Ukraine's membership in the alliance, and the deployment of NATO military bases in post-Soviet space. These guarantees were intended to serve as the basis for European security.On Thursday, Russia announced a special military operation in Ukraine following the request of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics to defend them from Kiev's aggression. Donbas, a primarily Russian-speaking region, has been under pressure and regular attacks since 2014, when a right-wing nationalist government seized power in Kiev in a US-backed coup.By shelling DPR and LPR and using prohibited weapons, Kiev has knowingly ignored the Minsk accords, which envisaged a ceasefire and granting special status to the DPR and LPR after holding elections there. In the same manner, Kiev's violations of the Minsk agreements have been ignored by Western leaders, while the shelling of Donbas received no coverage in the Western media for 8 years.

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Asya Geydarova https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088970360_0:0:1003:1003_100x100_80_0_0_14c2d6564e4700bfb043d8338b3ba245.jpg

Asya Geydarova https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088970360_0:0:1003:1003_100x100_80_0_0_14c2d6564e4700bfb043d8338b3ba245.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Asya Geydarova https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088970360_0:0:1003:1003_100x100_80_0_0_14c2d6564e4700bfb043d8338b3ba245.jpg

nato, nato expansion, russia, ukraine, conflict, cuba, us, west