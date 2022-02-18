https://sputniknews.com/20220218/us-cynically-rejecting-fact-of-genocide-of-russians-in-donbas-russian-embassy-to-us-says-1093129176.html

US Cynically Rejecting Fact of Genocide of Russians in Donbas, Embassy to US Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Administration is cynically rejecting the fact of the genocide of the Russian population in the eastern Ukrainian region of...

A reporter asked Antonov how he could comment on the US statements that doubt the genocide of the Russians in Donbas."This causes outrage and indignation. How else can one interpret the shelling of residential areas by Ukrainian Armed Forces using multiple rocket launchers or the discovered mass grave sites of almost 300 civilians near #Lugansk, who were killed only because they considered Russian as their native language?" the Russian ambassador said on late Thursday.Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin described the atrocities against civilians in Ukraine as genocide. The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly warned its Western partners against supporting Kiev's attempts to sabotage the Minsk agreements on Donbas and resolve the crisis in Eastern Ukraine by force. In a recent phone conversation with US President Joe Biden, President Putin mentioned the supply of weapons to Ukraine, which might encourage potential provocations by the Ukrainian armed forces in Donbas and Crimea.Kiev claims it is not planning any offensive operations in Donbas and that it relies exclusively on diplomatic tools.However, in violation of the Minsk agreements, the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) and Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) were shelled by the Ukrainian army on Thursday in the most intense shelling since April 2021. Local officials have urged international observers to record the attack and take measures to prevent aggression by Ukraine, but in vain.State Department spokesman Ned Price has accused Moscow of making "false" claims about genocide in eastern Ukraine as a pretext for an "invasion" — a narrative Western states have been actively spreading for the past few months, despite Russia dismissing such allegations as nonsense.The self-proclaimed LPR and DPR declared independence in early 2014 after a right-wing nationalist government seized power in Kiev in a US-backed coup and began laying out a program for reducing the country's substantial Russian-speaking minority to second-class status.

