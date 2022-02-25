International
Russian MoD: Large Amount of Weapons Supplied by West to Ukraine Has Been Seized
https://sputniknews.com/20220225/russian-mod-large-amount-of-weapons-supplied-by-west-to-ukraine-has-been-seized-1093374079.html
The Russian military said on Friday it had seized a large cache of Western-supplied weapons inside of Ukraine. 25.02.2022, Sputnik International
The cache included American-made FGM-148 Javelin and British-made MBT NLAW anti-tank missiles, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.The MoD said on Friday it had destroyed 211 military infrastructure facilities in Ukraine. The cities of Konotop and Sumy, in northeastern Ukraine, had also been blockaded by the Russian Army.MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...
world, ukraine, javelin anti-tank missiles, weapons cache, russian army

16:58 GMT 25.02.2022 (Updated: 17:13 GMT 25.02.2022)
Morgan Artyukhina
Being updated
The Russian military said on Friday it had seized a large cache of Western-supplied weapons inside of Ukraine.
The cache included American-made FGM-148 Javelin and British-made MBT NLAW anti-tank missiles, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.
The MoD said on Friday it had destroyed 211 military infrastructure facilities in Ukraine. The cities of Konotop and Sumy, in northeastern Ukraine, had also been blockaded by the Russian Army.
MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...
