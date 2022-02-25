https://sputniknews.com/20220225/russian-mod-large-amount-of-weapons-supplied-by-west-to-ukraine-has-been-seized-1093374079.html
Russian MoD: Large Amount of Weapons Supplied by West to Ukraine Has Been Seized
Russian MoD: Large Amount of Weapons Supplied by West to Ukraine Has Been Seized
The Russian military said on Friday it had seized a large cache of Western-supplied weapons inside of Ukraine. 25.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-25T16:58+0000
2022-02-25T16:58+0000
2022-02-25T17:13+0000
world
ukraine
javelin anti-tank missiles
weapons cache
russian army
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104353/83/1043538336_20:0:980:540_1920x0_80_0_0_a859152ebd155d0cfc0d9bfa97a42739.png
The cache included American-made FGM-148 Javelin and British-made MBT NLAW anti-tank missiles, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.The MoD said on Friday it had destroyed 211 military infrastructure facilities in Ukraine. The cities of Konotop and Sumy, in northeastern Ukraine, had also been blockaded by the Russian Army.MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104353/83/1043538336_140:0:860:540_1920x0_80_0_0_5f950b471719475aa070f676a630f7f3.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
world, ukraine, javelin anti-tank missiles, weapons cache, russian army
Russian MoD: Large Amount of Weapons Supplied by West to Ukraine Has Been Seized
16:58 GMT 25.02.2022 (Updated: 17:13 GMT 25.02.2022) Subscribe
Being updated
The Russian military said on Friday it had seized a large cache of Western-supplied weapons inside of Ukraine.
The cache included American-made FGM-148 Javelin and British-made MBT NLAW anti-tank missiles, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.
The MoD said on Friday it had destroyed 211 military infrastructure facilities in Ukraine. The cities of Konotop and Sumy, in northeastern Ukraine, had also been blockaded by the Russian Army.
MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...