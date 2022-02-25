https://sputniknews.com/20220225/russian-mod-large-amount-of-weapons-supplied-by-west-to-ukraine-has-been-seized-1093374079.html

Russian MoD: Large Amount of Weapons Supplied by West to Ukraine Has Been Seized

The Russian military said on Friday it had seized a large cache of Western-supplied weapons inside of Ukraine. 25.02.2022, Sputnik International

The cache included American-made FGM-148 Javelin and British-made MBT NLAW anti-tank missiles, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.The MoD said on Friday it had destroyed 211 military infrastructure facilities in Ukraine. The cities of Konotop and Sumy, in northeastern Ukraine, had also been blockaded by the Russian Army.MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...

