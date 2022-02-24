https://sputniknews.com/20220224/biden-authorizes-new-sanctions-on-russia--1093345984.html

Biden Authorizes New Sanctions on Russia

Biden Authorizes New Sanctions on Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Russian industry leaders on Thursday afternoon, saying that the Russian government and Russian companies had both... 24.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-24T18:47+0000

2022-02-24T18:47+0000

2022-02-24T19:59+0000

us

joe biden

ukraine

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/18/1093346373_0:0:2817:1586_1920x0_80_0_0_5698d0fb09b038d57263008f2090e51c.jpg

US President Joe Biden announced on Thursday a slew of new sanctions that would "impose severe costs on the Russian economy, both immediately and over time."The sanctions are intended to harm Russia's tech sector, including cutting off more than half its tech imports, as well as its space, aerospace, and military industries. However, he dismissed cutting Russia off from the SWIFT international bank wire system, as some European allies have suggested, saying that the sanctions would have an equal or greater effect.“We will limit Russia’s ability to do business in dollars, euros, pounds and yen - to be part of the global economy," Biden said. "We are going to stunt the ability to finance and grow the Russian military. We’re going to impose major - and we’re going to impair their ability to compete in a high-tech 21st century economy.”The targeted banks include Otkritie FC Bank, Sovcombank OJSC, Novikombank, and VTB Bank, as well as 34 of their subsidiaries. The US Treasury also imposed restrictions on all transactions in, provision of financing for, and other dealings in new debt of greater than 14 days maturity and new equity issued by 13 Russian state-owned enterprises and entities: Sberbank, AlfaBank, Credit Bank of Moscow, Gazprombank, Russian Agricultural Bank, Gazprom, Gazprom Neft, Transneft, Rostelecom, RusHydro, Alrosa, Sovcomflot, and Russian Railways.The US Treasury also sanctioned several leading Russian politicians and their family members, including Sergei Ivanov, the special representative for environmental activities, ecology and transport; Andrey Patrushev, the general director of offshore gas projects for Gazprom Neft; Igor Sechin, CEO of Rosneft; Andrey Puchkov, a leading VTB Bank executive; Yuriy Solviev, chairman of VTB Bank; Galina Ulyutina, Solviev's wife; and Alexander Vedyakhin, an executive at Sberbank.The US Commerce Department also implemented export control measures on sensitive items, including semiconductors, aircraft components, computers, lasers, and telecommunications equipment.Biden reiterated that US forces would not fight in Ukraine, but was deploying more US forces to NATO and that NATO was committed to its collective defense. He also said the US was prepared to respond to any Russian cyber attacks.The US president also said he would release petroleum from the US' strategic reserve to counteract the effects on oil markets by the sanctions.The conflict has come after months of failed negotiations in which Russian security concerns in the region were roundly ignored by NATO, whose increasingly close relationship with Ukraine was a primary concern for Moscow. Putin said the operation in Ukraine was intended to "neutralize" the country so that NATO could not use it as a base from which to attack Russia.Following Putin's recognition of the Donbass republics, which split from Ukraine in 2014, and his dispatching of peacekeeping troops there, Biden announced a "first tranche" of sanctions on Tuesday that targeted Russia's sovereign debt and several leading state development banks.On Thursday afternoon, Putin met with leading Russian businessmen to discuss the impending onset of sanctions and how the Russian economy would cope with them."We understand that the new sanctions will be much tougher than all previous restrictions, they will affect many sectors," Alexander Shokhin, head of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RUIE), told Putin at the meeting. He added that "Russian companies will have to work even more energetically and efficiently, ensure the smooth operation of their enterprises, avoiding job cuts, shortages, price hikes."

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

us, joe biden, ukraine, russia