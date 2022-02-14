Kremlin: Ukraine's Rejection of Idea of Joining NATO Would Be Step Towards Stability

Commenting on the recent remark by the Ukrainian Ambassador to the UK Vadym Prystaiko on the possibility of renouncing the country's membership in NATO in order to avoid war, the Kremlin spokesman said that Kiev asked to clarify this, but the concept of worldview is unlikely to change.Earlier in the day, Prystaiko admitted that Kiev may abandon its desire to join NATO in order to avoid war - but later backtracked on the statement.The Ukrainian ambassador said he told a correspondent that Ukraine is not a NATO member country right now and is ready for many concessions to avoid war, adding that this has nothing to do with the bloc, that Kiev's aim to join the alliance is enshrined in the nation's Constitution, according to the BBC.Over the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of a troop buildup near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an invasion. Moscow has denied these accusations, repeatedly stating that it is not threatening anyone and at the same time expressing strong concerns over NATO's military activity near the Russian border, which it deems a threat to its national security. Moscow has also said Russia has the right to move troops within its own territory.Ukraine's possible membership in NATO remains a very thorny issue in relations between Russia and the alliance. Moscow previously offered security guarantee proposals for NATO and the US, suggesting limits on troop and missile deployments and suggesting that the bloc stop expanding near Russia's borders. But the alliance stressed it will be keeping its "open-door" policies.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine's rejection of the idea of joining NATO would be a step towards stabilising the situation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"Undoubtedly, Ukraine's somehow recorded refusal, Ukraine's confirmed refusal of the idea of joining NATO is a step that would significantly contribute to formulating a more meaningful response to Russian concerns," Peskov told reporters.
"In this case, they also drew attention to the fact that Kiev asked to clarify the ambassador's opinion. This can hardly be taken as a fait accompli, in terms of changing the conceptual foreign policy outlook of Kiev. We know that completely different goals are indicated by the country's constitution", he said.
"I am quite happy that I have this chance talking to you to clarify my position which I discussed yesterday in length with a correspondent...So, the question … created the whole misunderstanding. What I told him, that we [Ukraine] are not a member of NATO right now, and to avoid war, we are ready for many concessions, and that is what we are doing in our conversations with Russians, but it has nothing to do with NATO, which is enshrined in the constitution", Prystaiko said.
