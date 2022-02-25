https://sputniknews.com/20220225/russian-forces-successfully-block-northern-ukrainian-city-of-chernigov-mod-says-1093367688.html

Russian Forces Successfully Blockade Northern Ukrainian City of Chernigov, MoD Says

Russian Forces Successfully Blockade Northern Ukrainian City of Chernigov, MoD Says

Previously, the Defence Ministry confirmed that Russian forces have seized control over the Chernobyl NPP as well as the Gostomel airfield outside Kiev. 25.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-25T12:30+0000

2022-02-25T12:30+0000

2022-02-25T12:49+0000

russia

ukraine

chernigov

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1093367688.jpg?1645793350

Chernigov is an ancient city that is located around 150 kilometres (93 miles) north of Kiev.The city was blockaded amid a special military operation by Russian forces in Ukraine that started on Thursday.Russian forces have used precision weapons to neutralise Ukrainian military infrastructure, targeting airfields and air defences, the MoD stated, noting that there was no threat to the civilian population.

ukraine

chernigov

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

russia, ukraine, chernigov