https://sputniknews.com/20220225/russian-forces-successfully-block-northern-ukrainian-city-of-chernigov-mod-says-1093367688.html
Russian Forces Successfully Blockade Northern Ukrainian City of Chernigov, MoD Says
Russian Forces Successfully Blockade Northern Ukrainian City of Chernigov, MoD Says
Previously, the Defence Ministry confirmed that Russian forces have seized control over the Chernobyl NPP as well as the Gostomel airfield outside Kiev. 25.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-25T12:30+0000
2022-02-25T12:30+0000
2022-02-25T12:49+0000
russia
ukraine
chernigov
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1093367688.jpg?1645793350
Chernigov is an ancient city that is located around 150 kilometres (93 miles) north of Kiev.The city was blockaded amid a special military operation by Russian forces in Ukraine that started on Thursday.Russian forces have used precision weapons to neutralise Ukrainian military infrastructure, targeting airfields and air defences, the MoD stated, noting that there was no threat to the civilian population.
ukraine
chernigov
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
russia, ukraine, chernigov
Russian Forces Successfully Blockade Northern Ukrainian City of Chernigov, MoD Says
12:30 GMT 25.02.2022 (Updated: 12:49 GMT 25.02.2022) Subscribe
Previously, the Defence Ministry confirmed that Russian forces have seized control over the Chernobyl NPP as well as the Gostomel airfield outside Kiev.
"At the moment, units of the Russian Armed Forces have completed blockaded the city of Chernigov", military spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov stated on Friday.
Chernigov is an ancient city that is located around 150 kilometres (93 miles) north of Kiev.
The city was blockaded amid a special military operation by Russian forces in Ukraine that started on Thursday.
Russian forces have used precision weapons to neutralise Ukrainian military infrastructure, targeting airfields and air defences, the MoD stated, noting that there was no threat to the civilian population.