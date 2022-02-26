LIVE UPDATES: Russian Army Destroys 1,067 Ukrainian Military Objects, Including 27 Command Centres

Russian MoD: Our Losses are Many Times Less Than Those of Ukraine's Nationalists and Army

The Russian armed forces have suffered losses in the ongoing military operation in Ukraine, but they are many times lower than the losses among nationalist units and Ukrainian troops, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.



"The Russian soldiers show courage and heroism while carrying out combat missions in the special military operation. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among our comrades. But our losses are many times lower than those of the destroyed nationalists and casualties among the Ukrainian armed forces," he told the press.

The ministry also issued an address to Ukraine's nationalists taking part in fighting against Russia.

"We record all Ukrainian Nazis involved in the humiliation of our comrades, as well as the leaders of the Kiev regime and their perpetrators, calling for such humiliation of the Russian servicemen. We will continue to treat with dignity all the servicemen of the Ukrainian armed forces who have laid down their weapons. We understand that they took an oath to the people of Ukraine. All those who have laid down their arms and stopped resisting will be returned to their families."

"But we know how the Ukrainian Nazis treat the few captured Russian servicemen. And we see that their tortures are the same as those of the German Nazis and their henchmen-policemen in the Great Patriotic War. All faces, voices, phones, their coordinates, IP addresses, as well as correspondence of all Ukrainian Nazis involved in the humiliation of our comrades are recorded and identified"

"This also applies to the leaders of the Kiev regime and their perpetrators, who directly call for bullying of Russian servicemen in violation of the convention on the treatment of prisoners of war"

"All of you will be found and will inevitably bear severe responsibility", the ministry said.