Von der Leyen: RT & Sputnik 'Will No Longer Be Able to Spread Their Lies to Sow Division in EU'

Von der Leyen also said that the European Union is going to finance the purchase and delivery of weapons and other equipment to Ukraine. 27.02.2022, Sputnik International

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has slammed Russian media outlets RT and Sputnik and suggested banning them in the European Union.On Sunday, she declared that the EU will close its airspace to Russian aircraft and is seeking to ban Russian state-owned media in the bloc.In response, Sputnik suggested that the EU might as well ban the Internet.Von der Leyen also said the EU is going to finance the purchase and delivery of weapons and other equipment to Ukraine and is hitting Russia's ally Belarus with sanctions over the ongoing fighting in Ukraine.Moscow launched a "military operation" in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics' authorities asked for assistance to defend themselves against attacks by Ukrainian troops.Moscow's actions have been condemned by the United States, Japan, and several European countries, which have imposed economic sanctions against Russia as a result.

